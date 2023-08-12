Down for Love Season 1: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Hoping to experience the unmatched power of love, Netflix’s ‘Down for Love’ features several individuals on the path to finding forever with a romantic partner. The docuseries chronicles the lives of people living with Down Syndrome in New Zealand as they go on dates to find the one for them. The reality television show features the heartwarming quest of several singles as they embark on a journey filled with heart-fluttering dates and outings. With several couples gravitating towards one another, fans have been curious to know the relationship status of the reality stars. So, if you’re also curious to learn more, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Are Josh and Sophie Still Together?

An unabashed romantic, Josh Bradley repeatedly used his ken and wit to impress prospective partners. However, even a joyous date with Libby and Hayley couldn’t lead to a long-term romance. Finally, the star in his 20s found a deep connection with Sophie. The duo didn’t just share a date on the pier but also made things official. While Josh and Sophie remain inactive on social media, it is apparent that the duo shared a close bond throughout their time on the show.

Josh’s mother, Nicole, has also reportedly confessed that he had achieved the desired result from his time on the show. The star continues to explore new avenues of growth with his siblings Keira and Max and parents Nicole and Todd. Josh also works as a part-time cleaner at Rainbow’s End. Naturally, we continue to hope that the Auckland-based reality stars are still exploring other aspects of companionship!

Are Libby and Meimi Still Together?

Unafraid to explore romance, Libby Hunsdale, approaching her 20s, tried to explore the vivacity of a genuine connection throughout the show. Despite spending some time with Josh, the Wanaganui-based actress didn’t feel she could see their relationship progressing. After confirming that she couldn’t see her friendship with Josh turning into something more, the model sought other dates. ‘Down for Love’ also chronicled Libby’s coming-out journey.

After the reality star opened up about her feelings to her grandmother Barbara Andrews, she gave dating another try with Meimi, an Maori and Italian woman with Williams Syndrome. While the two had hit it off, the possibility of a romantic relationship stayed off the table. Even so, Libby walked away from the show with several possibilities and the chance to find love with a woman. As of now, the ‘Poppy’ actress is working as an influencer and digital creator with Project Employ, a disability service organization that helps get people with intellectual disabilities to find the right opportunities.

Are Leisel and Brayden Still Together?

Unafraid to take down their walls, Leisel Shepherd and Brayden Pettigrew were attracted to each other from the get-go. Despite having to fetch golf balls repeatedly during their mini-golf date, Leisel and Brayden didn’t feel uncomfortable and instantly connected. From showering compliments on each other to confessing their feelings, the duo took their relationship to the next level during the show. Not just this, Brayden also helped expand Leisel’s skincare business shortly after they got together by adding a product line dedicated to men.

The couple celebrated Brayden’s 21st birthday together, and Brayden revealed that his birthday wish was to marry Leisel one day. Months later, the couple is still continuing their happy streak and often takes to their social media to gush about one another. In addition to a happy relationship, Leisel, in her 20s, is also heading her booming business alongside her boyfriend. Based in Auckland, the reality star is also a YouTube creator, where she regularly posts snippets of her life along with her boyfriend.

Are Carlos and Aelinor Still Together?

With intersectional experiences, Carlos Antonio, who was born and lived in Bolivia till the age of 10, excelled in several artistic pursuits. The international swimmer and recipient of countless awards, Carlos was also awarded for his work by Judi Dench. After meeting Aelinor on a blind date, the duo immediately hit it off. While Carlos participated in Aelionor’s historic-themed parties, the latter also relished Carlos’ poetry. Their connection was so strong that even Carlos’ sister, Tatiana, was enthralled by their compatibility.

However, distance still remained a major impediment for the duo to meet up regularly. In his 30s, Carlos is based in Otago Peninsula, and Aelinor lives in Auckland. Since their exit from the Netflix series, Carlos and Aelinor have decidedly kept their life under wraps and their social media profiles private. Even so, their close connection leads us to hope that they are still exploring the avenues of their relationship!

Are John Halliday and Emma Still Together?

Hailing from Ngāpuhi, North Island Alexandra, John Halliday had hoped to find love but was largely unsuccessful. With varied skills ranging from bone carving to acting and even snowboarding, the only thing missing from John’s social calendar was a date with a woman he loved. However, that issue was also resolved when he met Emma, a woman in her 30s. The Olympic Snowboarder approaching his 40s finally found the woman who’d wear the ring he had carried in his pocket for over a decade.

True to their artistic roots, Emma and John shared their first day at a Van Gogh exhibition and even took a helicopter trip to one of the highest peaks. While the couple is largely inactive on social media, their deep connection still leaves for ground for a blossoming relationship in the future. Aside from finding love on the show, John continues to climb the ladder of success. The reality star also helps other people with disabilities through his work at Central Otago Living Options in Wellington.

Are Lily and Clayton Still Together?

While Lily’s foray into theatre and acting had kept her preoccupied, the actress in her 30s had also hoped to find a possible connection. After striking out with Alex on the first date, the Palmerston North-based actress eventually met Clayton on a double date with her younger brother Noah, who also has Down Syndrome. Lily and Clayton’s feelings for each other progressed quickly after the two connected on similar interests and likes.

While Clayton opened up about his interests and future plans as a musician, Lily talked about her work in theatre. Ultimately, the latter bent down on one knee and asked Clayton to be her boyfriend. While the duo shared mutual feelings about each other, it seems that their love couldn’t see it through. Lily is currently focusing on her burgeoning theatrical career and is currently single. The international swimmer whose life became the basis for ‘Up Down Girl,’ a theatrical production, is still excelling in several aspects of life.

Are Daniel Francis Forman and Emily Still Together?

With a family of more than 70 members, Daniel, who was 38 years old at the time of filming, met Emily and formed an instant connection with her. Moreover, since Daniel and Emily shared a mutual love for the outdoors, they quickly found common ground. While their time on the show hinted at the possibility of a relationship, the reality star has yet to confirm their relationship status.

Having exited reality television, Daniel and Emily have decided to keep the details of their relationship under wraps. Not just this, Daniel has also become inactive on social media since then. However, the couple shared a deep connection throughout the show, meaning that romance could still be on the table for the duo. Apart from finding love, the classic music connoisseur is also creating success at Kilmarnock Enterprises as a hands-on outsourcing employee. When he’s not working, the star based in Auckland likes to visit his parents in the retirement village.

Are Lily-Mae and Luca Still Together?

Only 18 when she starred in the docuseries, Lily-Mae grew up around love, compassion, and care. Along with her parents and siblings Brody, Nova, Eden, Chris, and Dior, the Auckland-based reality star hoped to achieve her great ambitions with a person she could love on her side. After sharing two dates with Luca, who was 19 at the time, the duo found a swift connection that propelled them to take things to the next level.

While Lily-Mae and Luca did share an interest in becoming each other’s boyfriend and girlfriend, it seems that their romance didn’t translate outside cameras. The duo do not follow each other on Instagram, nor are they present on each other’s social media feeds. So, as far as we can tell, it is possible that Lily-Mae and Luca decided to part ways after the show ended. Nevertheless, it is apparent that Lily-Mae and Luca still excel in their respective careers and life. While the former hopes to expand her portfolio as a professional model, the latter is a swimming expert and also uses his social media to showcase his cooking skills.

