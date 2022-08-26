Drive Hard’s Kaitlyn Maloof: Everything We Know

If you are interested in the life of a stunt artist or how a racing automobile shop is run, you’ll enjoy watching Netflix’s ‘Drive Hard: The Maloof Way.’ The thrilling reality show follows Sammy Maloof and his family as they run their racing automobile shop and live an exhilarating life filled with fast cars and exciting races. On top of it, Sammy’s twin daughters, Kaitlyn and Meghan, have followed in their father’s footsteps as a stunt artists and are an integral part of his stunt team. Naturally, fans were left stunned by the insane stunts and are quite curious to know everything there is about Kaitlynn. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Kaitlynn Maloof’s Background

Being Sammy Maloof and his wife, Jennifer Maloof’s daughter, Kaitlynn, was surrounded by automobiles and race cars ever since her birth. Moreover, growing up in a loving family, she noticed her elder sister, Hannah, training to be an expert drag racer, while her twin sister, Meghan, took up stunt driving, and her younger brother, Trevor, engrossed himself in the inner workings of an automobile. Thus, with her parents encouraging her to follow her dreams and her siblings interested in the same field, Kaitlynn was determined to turn her passion into her livelihood.

Unfortunately, Kaitlynn has remained private about her education and hasn’t revealed much about her personal life in public. Yet, from the looks of it, she took up stunt driving alongside Meghan, as both sisters aimed to follow in their father’s footsteps. Interestingly, while on the show, Kaitlynn even mentioned that her father, Sammy, taught her how to drive and was the first one to introduce her to stunt driving.

Kaitlynn Maloof’s Profession

At the time of filming, Sammy Maloof mentioned that both Kaitlynn and her sister, Meghan, were training to be professional stunt drivers. However, their father trusted them enough to make them an integral part of his stunt team and even had them perform alongside him in specific productions. Thus, even though Kaitlynn was still under training, she has made a name for herself in the industry and was known for her stunt work in ‘Doritos Stuntdouble,’ ‘Nacho Hero,’ and the ‘2021 Billboard Music Awards.’ Apart from that, the reality star is credited for her work in the 2014 movie ‘Santa Claws,’ and she also performed as a stunt driver alongside her sister and father in Pete Yorn’s music video for his song, ‘Never Go.’ Additionally, last but not definitely not least, Kaitlynn was also spotted helping out at her father’s automobile shop whenever needed while appearing as herself in the Netflix reality show.

Is Kaitlynn Maloof Dating Anyone?

Unfortunately, Kaitlynn prefers to keep her personal life under wraps and refrains from discussing much in the public sphere. She even went so far as to limit her online presence and set her social media account to private. Thus, with no reports on her dating life, and absolutely nothing to indicate a romantic relationship, we are inclined to believe that Kaitlynn is single and completely focused on making it big as a stunt driver.

