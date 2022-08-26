Where is Netflix’s Drive Hard: The Maloof Way Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Drive Hard: The Maloof Way’ is a reality TV series that follows the Maloofs, comprising the legendary racer Sammy Maloof and his lovable family of racers, stunt drivers, and gearheads. Together, they use their driving passion and competent skills to build car engines and some of the sickest cars to ensure that all their clients are the fastest to reach the finish line on race day. Apart from that, when the racing season is on halt, the Maloofs take the driver’s seat and sit behind the wheel themselves to indulge in some professional stunt driving.

In this reality show, they practice and perform many unimaginable stunts with their cars, giving even the viewers an exhilarating feeling. Moreover, car lovers and fans of racing, in general, are bound to find the premise of ‘Drive Hard: The Maloof Way’ quite insightful and educational as it basically gives you a glimpse into the making and working of cars. What else makes one intrigued are all the locations that make an appearance in the show, including the Maloof family’s auto repair shop. If you wish to learn all about the filming sites, allow us to fill you in on the details!

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way Filming Locations

‘Drive Hard: The Maloof Way’ is filmed on location in California, specifically in Los Angeles County and Kern County. The Golden State has made some significant contributions to popular culture, including entertainment and sports. Besides that, California has also been influential in other fields such as environmentalism, communication, innovation, economics, politics, and information. Considered to be the origin of car culture, it makes for the ideal location to shoot a show like ‘Drive Hard: The Maloof Way.’ Here are all the specific locations you can spot in the reality series!

Los Angeles County, California

A major portion of ‘Drive Hard: The Maloof Way’ is lensed across Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. The Maloof family’s auto-repair shop is one of the primary filming sites in the show. All the scenes involving the shop are taped on location in Maloof Racing Engines at 843 Commercial Avenue in the city of San Gabriel. Several racing sequences are also shot in the Irwindale Speedway at 500 Speedway Drive in Irwindale. Moreover, the cast and crew members even utilize the vicinity of other racetracks in the county, including some dirt ones.

Kern County, California

Additional portions of ‘Drive Hard: The Maloof Way’ are recorded in Kern County, the third largest county by area in California. The Famoso Raceway at 33559 Famoso Road in the city of McFarland serves as a prominent production location for the series as a few racing sequences are taped on location. The filming unit also seemingly lensed many scenes in Kern County Raceway Park at 13500 Raceway Boulevard Interstate 5 and, Enos Lane, in Bakersfield.

