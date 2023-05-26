Drops of God Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Quoc Dang Tran, ‘Drops of ‘God’ is an Apple TV+ drama series based on the manga series of the same name written by Tadashi Agi (a pseudonym used by the team of sister and brother Yuko and Shin Kibayashi) and illustrated by Shu Okimoto. The plot revolves around Camille Léger (Fleur Geffrier) and Issei Tomine (Tomohisa Yamashita), who compete for the inheritance of renowned sommelier Alexandre Léger, Camille’s estranged father and Issei’s teacher. As the series progresses, it is revealed that Alexandre is also the biological father of Issei, a fact that was carefully hidden from him for his entire life.

Episode 7, ‘Food and Wind,’ revolves around the concept of partnership, or even marriage, between wine and food. The third test commences, and Camille learns exactly why Luca treated her so nicely after her arrival. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Drops of God’ episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Drops of God Episode 7 Recap

The penultimate episode of this remarkable series starts in the aftermath of Camille’s eye-opening interaction with Luca, who makes it clear that he will do everything in his power to ensure that she doesn’t win the contest. In this episode, Lorenzo (Luca Terracciano) and Miyabi (Kyoko Takenaka) pay Camille a visit to express their support for her. Lorenzo reveals that his uncle has been buying vineyards all over the world. As he owns 45% of the Léger guide, his vineyards are featured there, which makes their value go up. When a stunned Camille asks why Lorenzo hasn’t told her about this before, the latter explains that Luca was his uncle at the end of the day, and the man took him in when his father kicked him out. Either way, it seems that Luca’s open antagonism toward Camille was the last straw for him.

Meanwhile, Issei still hasn’t figured out the link in the second test, which is understandable, as he didn’t make the same journey Camille did. He and Katase (Azusa Okamoto) drink the bottle of Casa dei Fossati from the test and make love. Later that night, Issei and Katase wake up to find Honoka (Makiko Watanabe) there. She knows Issei has lost the second test and urges him to apologize to his grandfather so everything can return to normal. When Issei refuses and brings up Hirokazu, their interaction predictably devolves into an argument, which ends with Honoka throwing her son out of the apartment.

In France, Philippe (Gustave Kervern) receives a letter from the Léger estate, left behind by his late friend, and reluctantly accepts Alexandre’s last request to him. After boarding a private plane, Issei and Camille realize they are each other’s co-passenger. Issei, who now knows the relationship between them, tries to make amends by explaining that he didn’t cheat in the second round, but Camille shuts him out.

Once they reach France, the protagonists discover that the test that almost seemed private in Japan, despite the media interest, has suddenly become public and performative. The lawyer who conducted the previous two tests expresses his regrets to the contestants and explains that what is happening here is not his decision. This time, the moderator is a journalist who turns the third and final test into a grand exhibition.

The test is split into three parts, and the first two parts have three judges to evaluate the performance of the two contestants. Luca, who is revealed to be one of the judges, announces that the winner will inherit the guide, making it abundantly clear to Camille who he is backing now. She spots her mother in the crowd, but as she is yet to forgive her, Camille remains stoic. The first test revolves around general knowledge of the wine industry. Issei easily takes the round because of his vast academic knowledge of the subject. The second part involves one of the judges preparing a three-course meal for the contestants, and Issei and Camille have to suggest the perfect wine for each course.

The third part takes them to Chassangre domaine, where they have to taste a mysterious wine and prepare it. This is what Alexandre’s letter asked Philippe to do, and the latter, having grown close to Camille, isn’t particularly happy about it. He even apologizes to Camille for the part he was forced to play.

Drops of God Episode 7 Ending: Does Issei Lie about His Instincts?

After testing the wine, Issei and Camille get to work. While Camille goes down to the cellar and starts tasting the wines, Issei visits the field and inspects the ground and plants. A part of him is likely transported to the past when Honoka and Hirokazu met Alexandre. Later that night, the two of them converse again, after Issei explains that he found out about the second wine entirely by chance while going through Alexandre’s things. He compliments Camille’s natural gifts and explains that it’s much more methodical for him. However, after Camille goes to bed, Issei gets up. As he turns away from the table he is sitting on, grapes appear on it. When he turns back, they are gone.

Like Camille, Issei has those genes that made Alexandre one of the greatest sommeliers in the world. So, it’s possible that he is lying here about not having the instincts. But Issei doesn’t come off as a liar. It’s more probable that he never really used those instincts, instead drawing from his academic knowledge. This is why we see the vision of the grapes eluding him.

Who Will Win the Third Test?

It turns out that Issei and Camille have come up with the same answer: Chateauneuf-du-pape 1990. Issei shares it with Camille, believing she has come to the same conclusion. In the original manga, the competition ends up being a draw between Issei and Shizuku Kanzaki (Shizuku is Camille’s middle name in the show). So it’s possible the contest in the Apple TV+ series ends up being a draw as well. At the same time, the series writers probably know that a competition without a proper resolution will not go over well in the narrative they are building. However, one thing is almost certain. Camille will likely learn that Issei is her biological brother before the show ends.

Read More: Drops of God Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained