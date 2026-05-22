Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh’s Net Worth: How Rich Are the Desi Bling Stars?

While it’s true that Netflix’s ‘Desi Bling’ stars Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh have recently been navigating many struggles, they continue to shine as dedicated entrepreneurs. That’s because they have always managed to prioritize their careers, understanding that the world will keep turning even if their private lives aren’t sunshine and roses. The reportedly estranged couple is involved in drastically different industries, making the details of their professional trajectories and overall net worth quite intriguing.

How Did Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh Earn Their Money?

Since Dyuti Parruck hails from a single-parent household in Kolkata, India – his father had sadly passed shortly before he was born – he believes he has a natural chip on his shoulder. He thus has an ambitious, protective essence that only grew stronger as he pursued his studies in commerce before earning a Bachelor’s degree at the Oriental School of Hotel Management. He reportedly graduated in 2006, shortly after which he kick-started his career as a Front Office Assistant at The Oberoi Group, where he proudly served for about a year.

It was in 2007 that Dyuti admittedly spread his wings and relocated to Dubai, securing a job as a Front Office Assistant Manager at a Hyatt because he knew that experience mattered. According to his own accounts, his base salary at the time was $1,300, and it was more than enough, even after he sent a large portion home to help his mother. He subsequently served as a Duty Manager at InterContinental Hotels Group from May 2010 to October 2010 and then as a Front Office Assistant Manager at Westin Dubai Mena Seyahi for 2 years.

Dyuti, hence, wasn’t able to spread his wings until early 2012, which is when he jumped ship from the hospitality industry to the world of business to really follow his passions. In fact, he worked as a Managing Partner at Strawberry Events for just over two years from 2012 to 2014, while also securing the role of Managing Director at GWE General Trading in 2013. He held the latter position until early 2018, enabling him to focus on what really matters, take professional risks, and happily embrace new beginnings alongside his Ukrainian wife, Iryna Kinakh.

In February 2019, Dyuti became the Operations Manager at Decisive Group, where he gradually rose through the ranks until becoming Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) in January 2021. That’s around the same time he also evolved into the Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Decisive Zone, one of Dubai’s leading business setup consultancies. Little did he know he would not only be promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Partner at the latter organization in early 2024 but also quickly acquire the nickname “Mr. Golden Visa.”

In the past few years, Dyuti has played a significant role in transforming Decisive Zone from a start-up consultancy to a full-fledged business with over 200 employees and more than 5,000 clients. He specializes in helping foreign entrepreneurs and investors establish themselves in the UAE through business formation, corporate advice and visa facilitation, earning him his moniker. As if that’s not enough, thanks to collaborations with tycoons such as Satish Sanpal and Safa Siddiqui, he has recently also launched a luxury real estate brand called Decisive Living.

Coming to Iryana, the Ukraine-born public figure was primarily a global pageant queen at one point in time, even going as far as to secure a top 25 placement in Mrs. Universe 2024. However, since then, she has spread her wings to establish herself as not only a women’s empowerment advocate and philanthropist but also an entrepreneur in her own right. In fact, she is the brains as well as the heart behind the activewear brand IKON and the supportive, confidence-building, development community for women by women called Unique U.

Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh’s Net Worth

Since Dyuti and Iryana are still technically married despite some personal troubles over the past couple of years, most of their assets, incomes, investments, and liabilities are joined. Therefore, it’s safe to say that their combined wealth is significant enough to warrant their names being among the top earners in Dubai as of writing, especially in the Desi community. Even though Iryana is not Indian, she has wholly immersed herself in the culture after marriage, which is evidenced in the way she now navigates life, brand deals, and familial bonds.

As for Dyuti and Iryana’s finances, while it’s unclear exactly how much the latter made in the world of pageantry, her two businesses currently seem extremely profitable. On the other hand, the former initially relied solely on his salary to make ends meet, which was $1,300 per month in the late 2000s, before gradually rising to $10,000 per month. Then, with him completely switching his field, his experiences, as well as his successes, we believe his income skyrocketed to at least a million dollars per year in the late 2010s. His precise base salary or profit share as of writing is unclear, but we do know Decisive Zone is valued at $27 million, and he usually purchases investment assets under his mother’s name. Therefore, taking all these factors into consideration, we believe Dyuti and Iryna have a net worth of close to $20 million.

Read More: Alizey and Lailli Mirza: Where Are the Sisters From Desi Bling Now?