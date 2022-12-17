Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery: Where is the Musician Now?

Showtime’s ‘George and Tammy’ follows the rocky relationship of the titular characters who are one of the most beloved couples in country music. With Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain in the lead roles, the show uses some of the most well-known songs of George and Tammy to focus on the shifting emotions of their love story. In between this, we meet other people who witnessed the back and forth in George and Tammy’s relationship firsthand. One of those people was Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery.

A long-time collaborator of George Jones, Montgomery had such an up-close look at Wynette and Jones’ personal and professional career that he wrote songs for them about it. We see him doing the same thing in the third episode when he writes ‘We’re Gonna Hold On’, which became one of the most successful songs. If you are wondering where Montgomery is now, then we’ve got you covered.

Who is Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery?

Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery is a Grammy-nominated songwriter and musician who is known for writing songs like ‘One of These Days’ and ‘What’s Your Mama’s Name Child’. In the span of his very successful career, he has collaborated with names like Bob Dylan, Patsy Cline, Elvis Costello, Dolly Parton, and Hank Williams, Jr., to name a few. He started as a guitarist at FAME Studios but soon started working with Jones, for whom he wrote more than seventy songs, around 30 of which were Jones’ duets with Wynette.

Montgomery, who is the winner of the Arthur Alexander Songwriter’s Award and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame’s Music Creator’s Award, was with Jones in the early years of his success along with the years of his marriage with Wynette. In 1976, however, he was called to preach and by 1980, having become a pastor in Sheffield, he left behind that life. Along with his wife, he started writing and performing gospel music. Since then, Montgomery has focused his life and career on spreading god’s word and has not marked a return to the country music scene.

Where is Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery Now?

Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery lives in Sheffield, Alabama with his wife Charlene. The songwriter has taken to a couple of ventures which keep him busy. He, along with his wife, operates Sweetwater Recording Studio. They are also the owners of Mister Magic Music Publishing Company. They also run the Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery Music Museum, where they showcase the memorabilia collected over the years by him. This includes many vintage things, like records and posters, each with its own backstory, which Montgomery reveals to the visitors with a sweet tinge of nostalgia.

Ever since he left mainstream music for his evangelical duties, Montgomery has maintained a distance from the media scrutiny that his former partner, George Jones, continuously received, owing to his own tumultuous personal and professional journey. Montgomery got into a dispute in 2018 when he sued Nancy Jones and Concord Music Group and Cracker Barrel for $5 million, claiming that they released an album, which he and Jones had worked on and shelves a long time ago, without his permission or even including him in the premises. He sought damages claiming that originally, the rights to the album had been bestowed on him by Jones. However, when the album wasn’t released the whole thing faded into the background.

Apart from this, the prolific songwriter has been spending his time writing new songs while giving a platform to up-and-coming artists through his recording studio. In 2014, he was honored with a bronze star on the Alabama Music Hall of Fame’s Walk of Fame. As for his time with George Jones, Montgomery remembers it fondly, though things could get a little rickety from time to time with the late country singer. Reportedly, there was a time when Jones fired a shot at Montgomery and missed. Still, there was a sense of camaraderie between them, and while the singer had his struggles, Montogomery recognises that he had a style unique to him, when it comes to making songs.

