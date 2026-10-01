East of Eden: Are Adam and Charles Trask Based on Real Brothers?

Created by Zoe Kazan, ‘East of Eden’ presents an expansive and poignant story about brothers caught in a doomed cycle. Charles and Adam, born to Civil War veteran Cyrus Trask, grew up with much love for one another. However, under their father’s upbringing, the two also develop a sense of rivalry and resentment, especially when they’re forced into roles neither wants to fill. Despite the early rift in their relationship, the brothers attempt to reconcile once again after the death of their father.

Yet, something unexpected happens when a beaten and bruised woman named Cathy crawls to their front doorsteps. Where Adam is instantly taken by the mysterious woman, Charles remains suspicious of her. Eventually, this new source of disagreement takes the older brother to California’s Salinas Valley, while the younger is left behind on their family farm. In the story, the relationship between the two brothers becomes the heart of the narrative, shaping their respective storylines as well as the series’ thematic identity revolving around ideas of love, loss, and loneliness.

Charles and Adam Trask Are John Steinbeck’s Original Characters

‘East of Eden’ is an adaptation of the eponymous novel written by John Steinbeck that is considered to be a notable part of the American literary canon. The author considered his novel, published in 1952, to be his magnum opus, and originally dedicated it to his own two sons, Thom and John. Even though the book itself remains a work of historical fiction, the story finds a universal appeal and resonance through its uniquely profound depiction of family. The characters of Charles and Adam retain foundational significance in the exploration of the story’s core themes. In the story, set in the late 1890s to 1900s, the brothers occupy grounded roots in the period. One is a farmer, while the other, thanks to his father’s riches, lives the life of a father, a businessman, and a respected member of his society.

However, more than their ability to settle into the historical setting of the story, Charles and Adam find a sense of realism through their own complicated dynamic. In a conversation with TV Insider, Mike Faist, who plays Charles, spoke about the on-screen brotherly relationship. He said, “What interested me most was how much love exists between them (the Trask brothers), even when neither of them really knows how to express it. It’s easy to look at their relationship through the lens of rivalry or resentment, but underneath that, there’s this really profound desire to be seen by the other person. I think they’re carrying the same wound; they just respond to it differently. Charles externalizes it; Adam internalizes it. That tension felt very human to me because families are rarely defined by one emotion — they’re usually a contradiction of love and hurt existing at the same time.”

Charles and Adam Occupy Cain and Abel-esque Roles in the Story

The nature of brotherhood is one of the most prominent themes in ‘East of Eden,’ both the John Steinbeck book and Zoe Kazan’s adaptation of it. In the story, the Trask family is doomed to reenact the lessons of the Bible, with the story of Cain and Abel being the most prominent idea that the narrative explores. The story, from the ‘Book of Genesis,’ centers around the sons of Adam: Cain, who is a tiller of the ground, or a farmer, and Abel, who is a shepherd. Once, the two brothers brought God presents. The older brother offered him a fruit from his grounds, and the younger offered him a Lamb. The Lord took a preference to the latter and rebuked the other.

This caused sentiments of jealousy, rivalry, and resentment in Cain. As a result, he took Abel out to the fields where he killed him. This became the first murder in the history of mankind and doomed the older brother to a life of a guilty fugitive. In ‘East of Eden,’ this story is recreated first through Charles and Adam, and then again through the latter’s sons, Cal and Aron. The reenactment of this biblical story through the first generation of Trask brothers imbues the series with a sense of humane realism that seeks to explore universal concepts through a universal dynamic. The relationship between the two brothers becomes an investigation of contrary emotions like love and resentment in the face of a rivalry born of complicated father-son relationships. Ultimately, this shapes the two characters into well-rounded and relatable individuals with struggles that feel universally resonant.

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