Nic Pizzolatto’s Easy’s Waltz Starts Filming in Las Vegas This Month

‘Easy’s Waltz,’ helmed by True Detective fame Nic Pizzolatto, is set to commence filming in Las Vegas this month. Pizzolatto has taken on the dual responsibility of writer and director for this upcoming project. The plot tracks the journey of a struggling comedian-crooner as he navigates contemporary Las Vegas alongside iconic personalities reminiscent of old-school Vegas. Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Al Pacino, and Simon Rex have been cast in leading roles.

Pizzolatto, who directed two episodes of ‘True Detective‘ and co-created the series, is renowned for its anthology format exploring the intricacies of police investigations His repertoire includes co-writing the screenplay for ‘The Guilty,’ a crime thriller revolving around a demoted police officer’s moral dilemma during an emergency phone call from a kidnapped woman. Pizzolatto also penned the screenplay for ‘Galveston,’ a noirish crime thriller following a New Orleans hitman’s escape from an ambush with a rescued teenage hooker, leading to a journey of revenge and redemption. Additionally, he co-wrote the screenplay for ‘The Magnificent Seven,’ a modern take on the classic story of seven mercenaries defending a town from a ruthless industrialist. Pizzolatto’s writing credits extend to episodes of ‘The Killing,’ a series intertwining a police investigation, a grieving family’s saga, and a mayoral campaign following the discovery of a teenager’s body.

Vince Vaughn’s recent roles include portraying Freddy Funkhouser in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm‘ and Simon Kilmurry in the movie ‘Queenpins.’ In ‘North Hollywood,’ he portrayed the character Oliver, where a young individual faces the dilemma of choosing between his father’s aspirations and his dream of becoming a professional skater. Additionally, Vaughn starred as The Butcher in ‘Freaky,’ where a high-school senior finds herself in a race against time after swapping bodies with a serial killer.

Michelle Monaghan has recently been seen in several notable roles. In ‘The Family Plan‘, she portrays Jessica Morgan, a former top assassin living a quiet suburban life who must suddenly go on the run with her family when her past catches up to her. Monaghan also appeared in the biopic ‘Spinning Gold’ as Beth Bogart, offering a portrayal of the wife of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records. Additionally, she takes on the role of Jess in the horror thriller ‘Blood’, where she plays a separated mother and nurse faced with unsettling events after her son is bitten by a dog.

Al Pacino’s recent appearances include his role as Xavier Crane in ‘Knox Goes Away‘. In the series ‘Hunters’, he portrayed Meyer Offerman, leading a group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City. He also took on the character of Aldo Gucci in ‘House of Gucci‘, depicting the unraveling of the Gucci family legacy due to ambition and betrayal. Pacino’s other recent works include films like ‘American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally’ and ‘The Irishman’.

Simon Rex’s recent roles include portraying Lawrence in the drama ‘The Sweet East’, where the character Lillian embarks on a journey through various cities and woods along the Eastern seaboard of the U.S. He also appeared as Roy Lee Dean in ‘Americana’ and portrayed Buck in ‘Down Low’. His recent credits extend to projects like ‘Mack & Rita’, ‘My Dead Dad’, and ‘Red Rocket’.

Shooting for this forthcoming project is scheduled to start in Las Vegas on April 22 and last till May 24. Recently, Sin City served as the setting for productions such as ‘The Family Plan’ and ‘Obliterated.’

