Jenny Slate to Star in Adam Sztykiel’s Let’s Have Kids!

Jenny Slate has joined the cast of Adam Sztykiel’s feature film ‘Let’s Have Kids!’ The filming of the project will start in Portland, Oregon, on an undisclosed date. Sztykiel also wrote the movie with Ellie Knaus. The plot revolves around lifelong best friends Emma Tyler (Slate) and Zoe Keller, who make a pact to embark on the journey of motherhood together by deciding to have babies. However, their friendship is deeply tested when only one of them gets pregnant.

Slate continues to lend her voice to Judy Tobin in the series ‘The Great North,’ which follows the escapades of a single father and his unconventional Alaskan family. Her credits also include ‘Big Mouth,’ in which she voiced various characters in a comedic exploration of teenage puberty. Additionally, Slate contributed to the animated series ‘Bob’s Burgers’ as a voice cast member.

Slate appeared in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once‘ as Debbie the Dog Mom. In ‘I Want You Back,’ she portrayed Emma, one of two newly single thirtysomethings scheming to reunite with their exes by sabotaging their new relationships. Furthermore, Slate voiced Marcel in ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,’ a whimsical tale that follows a filmmaker’s unconventional documentary journey that centers on a mollusk shell discovered in his Airbnb accommodation.

Sztykiel previously co-wrote ‘Family Switch,’ which follows the Walkers as they awaken to find themselves in each other’s bodies after an encounter with an astrologer. Additionally, he is one of the writers of ‘Black Adam,’ which centers on the release of Black Adam after nearly 5,000 years of imprisonment as he seeks to mete out his own form of justice in the modern world. His recent writing credits also include ‘Scoob!’ ‘Whiskey Cavalier,’ and ‘Rampage.’

Knaus, Sztykiel’s wife, has previously teamed up with him on projects such as ‘Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip,’ in which she portrayed the character Anna while he contributed to the script. Knaus is also a writer of ‘Chelsey and Kelsey’ and ‘Married Single Divorced Show.’

The upcoming movie is scheduled to be filmed in Portland, following recent productions such as ‘Somebody I Used to Know‘ and ‘The Flash.’

