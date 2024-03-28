Margaret Qualley Cast in John Patton Ford’s Huntington

Margaret Qualley has joined the cast of John Patton Ford’s thriller film ‘Huntington.’ She will star alongside Glen Powell in the movie. The plot follows Becket Redfellow (Powell), an heir to an immense fortune who is determined to obtain what he believes is rightfully his, no matter the cost. The thriller, also penned by Ford, draws inspiration from Robert Hamer’s 1949 British black comedy film ‘Kind Hearts and Coronets,’ featuring Alec Guinness and Dennis Price.

Qualley recently took on the role of Jamie in Ethan Coen’s ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ portraying a character grappling with regrets over her breakup while seeking a fresh start on a road trip to Tallahassee with her friend Marian. She featured as Felicity in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Academy Award-winning ‘Poor Things‘ and Rebecca in ‘Sanctuary.’ Her credits include roles in ‘Stars at Noon,’ ‘Maid,’ and ‘My Salinger Year’ as well. Qualley is also a part of the cast of Lanthimos’ next film ‘Kinds of Kindness’ and Coen’s ‘Honey Don’t!’

Powell most recently played Ben in the well-received romantic comedy ‘Anyone But You.’ In Richard Linklater’s action-comedy ‘Hit Man,’ the actor starred as Gary Johnson, a professor with a secret life as a hitman for the police. His film credits also include Tom Hudner in ‘Devotion’ and Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin in ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ The actor is a part of the cast of the upcoming adventure thriller ‘Twisters’ and Katie Silberman’s comedy movie ‘Most Dangerous Game,’ starring Zoey Deutch and Tonjha Richardson.

Ford has prior experience in both writing and directing. He is known for writing and directing ‘Emily the Criminal,’ starring Aubrey Plaza. The film explores Emily’s descent into the criminal world after getting involved in a credit card scam, leading to perilous outcomes. Additionally, he co-wrote the TV movie ‘Metal Man.’ The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the short film ‘Patrol.’

The shooting of the movie will begin in South Africa in May. The country previously served as a filming location for projects such as ‘Boy Kills World’ and ‘One Piece.’ The production is expected to move to London after the South African schedule. The English capital earlier hosted the shooting of ‘The Gentlemen‘ and ‘Damsel.’

