Where Was Devotion (2022) Filmed?

Based on the 2015 book titled ‘Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice’ by Adam Makos, ‘Devotion’ is a biographical war movie directed by J.D. Dillard that is set during the Korean War, giving us a glimpse into the comradeship between two elite fighter pilots — Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner. The two naval officers work together and risk their respective lives during the war.

Given their sacrifices while fighting aerial battles against their enemies, Jesse and Tom earn enough respect to become the US Navy’s two most celebrated and revered wingmen in history. The biographical narrative includes the theme of friendship and war, making it an intriguing watch for different kinds of viewers. In the meanwhile, the aerial shots of the fighter planes against the backdrop of different sites make one wonder where ‘Devotion’ was actually filmed. Well, if you are paddling the same boat of curiosity, we have got you covered!

Devotion Filming Locations

‘Devotion’ was filmed in Georgia, South Carolina, and Washington, particularly in the Savannah Metropolitan Area, Atlanta, Bulloch County, Tybee Island, Charleston, and Wenatchee. As per reports, the principal photography for the Jonathan Majors-starrer commenced in early February 2021 with strict COVID-19 protocols in place and wrapped up in April of the same year.

In order to create realistic and practical effects for the movie, Dillard used several real aircraft, including various F4U Corsairs, two F8F Bearcat fighters, an AD Skyraider, an HO5S-1 helicopter, and a MiG-15. As for the interior scenes of Jesse and Tom piloting the Bearcat fighters, they were shot in a Hawker Sea Fury with its rear seat transformed to look like the cockpit of a Bearcat. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific sites where the war action film was shot!

Savannah Metropolitan Area, Georgia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Devotion’ were lensed in the Savannah metropolitan area, which centers on the principal city of Savannah. The production team utilized different locales across the county, including the cities of Bloomingdale and Savannah, to record some key scenes for the film. The streets in the downtown Historic District also seemingly served as prominent filming locations.

Atlanta, Georgia

During the later stages of the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted taping several important portions in Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. Located among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Atlanta consists of some unique and versatile landscapes, including lush greenery, rolling hills, and modern architecture, making it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions.

Bulloch County, Georgia

For filming purposes, the production team set up camp in Bulloch County, a county in the southeastern part of Georgia. Statesboro served as one of the primary sites where the shooting took place. To be precise, they utilized the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport at 601 Statesboro Airport Boulevard in Statesboro for taping a significant amount of portions for the movie. The cast and crew built a set on an active runway, which was deactivated temporarily. Another runway was used to store and park equipment.

Tybee Island, Georgia

Additional portions for ‘Devotion’ were also lensed in Tybee Island, a city and a barrier island, just 18 km east of Savannah. Some key beach scenes were recorded on location near 3rd Street. It is the northeasternmost Sea Island of Georgia, where the US Air Force accidentally dropped an atomic bomb during a military training exercise in 1958. So, given its history, it made for a suitable production location for the movie.

Charleston, South Carolina

A few sequences for ‘Devotion’ were reportedly shot in Charleston, the largest city in South Carolina. Also known as the Holy City, Charleston has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows over the years. Some of them are ‘The Notebook,’ ‘The Patriot,’ and ‘The Righteous Gemstones.’

Wenatchee, Washington

Reportedly, the cast and crew of ‘Devotion’ also traveled to Wenatchee, the county seat and largest city of Washington’s Chelan County. Situated at the confluence of the Wenatchee and Columbia rivers, Wenatchee is home to several parks and places for recreational activities, including the WRAC tennis club, many golf courses, soccer fields, and sites to hike, fish, and even hunt.

Read More: Is Devotion (2022) Based on a True Story?