8 Movies Like Drive-Away Dolls You Must See

Directed by Ethan Coen, ‘Drive-Away Dolls‘ is a delightful comedy road film featuring a stellar cast including Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon. Coen, who co-wrote the screenplay with his wife Tricia Cooke, crafts a comedic caper centered around Jamie, a carefree spirit recovering from yet another breakup, and her reserved friend Marian, in need of a bit more spontaneity. Seeking a fresh start, the duo embarks on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, only to find themselves entangled with a group of hapless criminals. The movie provides a blend of humor and unforeseen twists while delving into the eccentricities of friendship and the pandemonium that unfolds when two contrasting personalities embark on a road trip. If you’re seeking more analogous narratives, here are 8 movies like ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ that you should consider exploring.

8. The Man in the Hat (2020)

Directed by John-Paul Davidson and Stephen Warbeck, ‘The Man in the Hat’ is a charming comedy that unfolds without dialogue, relying on picturesque storytelling. Starring Ciarán Hinds as the titular character, the film follows the Man in the Hat as he embarks on a journey across France to escape mysterious pursuers. The cast includes Stephen Dillane, Sasha Hails, and Maïwenn. In connection to ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ both films take audiences on whimsical road trips, weaving tales of unexpected encounters and escapades. While ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ injects humor through a group of inept criminals, ‘The Man in the Hat’ captivates with its silent, picturesque narrative and eccentric characters.

7. Sideways (2004)

Directed by Alexander Payne, ‘Sideways’ is a comedy-drama that follows two friends, Miles and Jack (Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church), as they embark on a wine-tasting road trip through California’s Santa Ynez Valley. Along the way, they encounter various comedic and introspective moments while grappling with their own personal struggles. The film also stars Virginia Madsen and Sandra Oh. Drawing parallels to ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ both movies explore the dynamics of friendship and adventure during a road trip. While ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ features a duo seeking a fresh start amidst chaos, ‘Sideways’ jumps into the complexities of midlife crises and the pursuit of happiness against the backdrop of wine country.

6. Road Trip (2000)

‘Road Trip’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ as both films show the unpredictable nature of road trips, bringing together diverse characters in comedic escapades. Directed by Todd Phillips, ‘Road Trip’ unfolds as a group of college friends embarks on a frantic journey to intercept an incriminating videotape mistakenly sent to one of their girlfriends. The cast, which includes Breckin Meyer, Seann William Scott, Amy Smart, and Tom Green, injects comedic ingenuity into the narrative. Fueled by chaotic humor and unexpected encounters, ‘Road Trip’ mirrors the spirited chaos of ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ connecting through the shared exploration of the humorous and tumultuous facets of unplanned journeys.

5. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Crafted by Joel and Ethan Coen, ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ stands as a comedic odyssey set against the backdrop of the American South during the Great Depression. The film stars George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson as three escaped convicts on a quest for treasure, encountering a series of eccentric characters and absurd situations. The Coen brothers’ signature humor and unique storytelling captivate audiences. In connection to ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ both films showcase the Coens’ talent for weaving comedy into unconventional journeys, with ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ offering a musical twist and a touch of Southern charm to the escapades of its charismatic trio.

4. Midnight Run (1988)

In ‘Midnight Run,’ directed by Martin Brest, Robert De Niro portrays a bounty hunter tasked with capturing an elusive mob accountant (Charles Grodin). Their journey across the country becomes a chaotic adventure filled with comedic mishaps and unexpected alliances. Drawing parallels to ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ both films revolve around unlikely duos navigating road trips fraught with danger and humor. While ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ features a pair of friends encountering criminals on the road, ‘Midnight Run’ showcases the dynamic between a grizzled bounty hunter and a reluctant fugitive, proving that even the most turbulent journeys can lead to unexpected bonds and revelations.

3. Girls Trip (2017)

‘Girls Trip,’ directed by Malcolm D. Lee, aligns with ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ in its exploration of the humorous and transformative elements within a group’s journey. Starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish, the film follows four lifelong friends who reunite for a wild weekend in New Orleans. The trip becomes a catalyst for self-discovery, bonding, and uproarious escapades. Drawing parallels to ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ both films showcase the dynamic relationships and unexpected adventures that unfold during group excursions, offering laughter and insights into friendship. ‘Girls Trip’ delivers a vibrant and hilarious celebration of camaraderie and personal rediscovery.

2. Bad Trip (2021)

In ‘Bad Trip,’ directed by Kitao Sakurai, the comedic road trip takes an unconventional turn, aligning with the spirited escapades of ‘Drive-Away Dolls.’ Starring Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish, the film blends a fictional narrative with real hidden camera pranks. The plot revolves around two friends embarking on a cross-country journey, encountering unsuspecting real people in outrageous and uproarious situations. This innovative approach to comedy, capturing authentic reactions within a fictional narrative, resonates with the unpredictable humor found in ‘Drive-Away Dolls.’ Both films revel in the chaos and hilarity that ensue when the unexpected becomes the norm during a road trip.

1. Thelma & Louise (1991)

For aficionados of ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ ‘Thelma & Louise’ is an essential watch, offering a gripping tale of female empowerment and liberation through a daring road trip. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film stars Geena Davis as Thelma and Susan Sarandon as Louise, two friends who embark on a spontaneous weekend getaway that spirals into a journey of self-discovery and rebellion against societal norms. As they encounter various challenges and confrontations along the way, their bond strengthens, ultimately leading to a dramatic and unforgettable climax. ‘Thelma & Louise’ captivates with its powerful performances, stunning cinematography, and timeless exploration of freedom and friendship.

