Peter Facinelli Cast in Eve of Destruction; Starts Filming in Vancouver in May

Peter Facinelli has joined the cast of the feature film ‘Eve of Destruction.’ The project is slated to start filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, in May. Ellie Kanner is directing the movie based on a script penned by Bobby Sacher. Facinelli will star alongside Katee Sackhoff.

The plot revolves around Eve, a 16-year-old girl struggling with her hyper-religious mother Lilly. In addition to getting bullied and ignored at school, Eve is tormented by Addison, a “mean girl extraordinaire.” Eventually, she finds solace and friendship with two rebellious misfits, Gabby and Dylan. Tired of conforming to her mother’s expectations, Eve makes a wish on her 16th birthday to be true to herself. “Little does she know, she is the daughter of the two most powerful demons The Devil (Lucifer) and his wife Lilith, and she has just initiated the end of the world,” reads the logline.

Facinelli recently portrayed Dave Laughlin in ‘On Fire,’ which depicts a family living in a trailer home in the woods who must navigate survival when confronted by a wildfire. He was also featured in ‘God Save the Queens’ as Simon, ’13 Minutes’ as Brad, and ‘Catch the Bullet’ as Sheriff Wilkins. In addition, he starred as Danny Turner in the mystery thriller ‘The Ravine,’ which explores the aftermath of an unspeakable crime in a peaceful community, prompting questions about whether the killer was overlooked among them or if there is more to the story. The actor is known for playing Dr. Carlisle Cullen in ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1,’ Dr. Fitch Cooper in ‘Nurse Jackie,’ and Maxwell Lord in ‘Supergirl‘ as well.

Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan Kryze in Disney+’s ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Mandalorian.’ The actress portrayed Niko Breckinridge in ‘Another Life’ and Victoria “Vic” Moretti in ‘Longmire.’ She also lent her voice to Poison Ivy in ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two’ and ‘Batman: The Long Halloween.’ Furthermore, her credits include ‘Robot Chicken’ and ‘Christmas Sail.’

Kanner’s most recent project is the romantic comedy ‘Candy Coated Christmas,’ which follows a wealthy marketing executive from Los Angeles who visits a small town during the holiday season to arrange the sale of a property she owns, unaware of the impact it will have on the local tenants. The filmmaker also directed ‘Love and Sunshine,’ a story about a woman fostering a dog as she heals from a broken heart, only to face complications when the original owner returns. Kanner’s other directing credits include ‘Love on the Menu,’ ‘Dropping the Soap,’ and ‘Authors Anonymous.’

Vancouver, where the shooting of the movie will start, previously served as the backdrop for productions such as ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender‘ and ‘Death and Other Details.’

