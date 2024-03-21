Jean-Jacques Le Vessier, Jodie Ruth-Forest, and Cast in Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague

Jean-Jacques Le Vessier, Jodie Ruth-Forest, and Jonas Marmy have joined the cast of Richard Linklater’s upcoming French film ‘Nouvelle Vague.’ They will star alongside Zoey Deutch. The filming of the project has begun in Paris, France. Linklater wrote the film along with Holly Gent, Laetitia Masson, Vincent Palmo, and Michèle Halberstadt.

The film opens a window into the behind-the-scenes of the production of Jean-Luc Godard’s iconic 1960 French New Wave crime drama ‘Breathless.’ On the first day of the shoot, Godard assembles his crew at the Café Notre Dame near the Hôtel de Suède. However, after just two hours of shooting, the innovative director found himself at a creative impasse.

Linklater began the production of the film after helming an episode of the HBO original ‘God Save Texas.’ He also directed Netflix’s ‘Hit Man,’ which delves into the life of a professor entangled in the perilous world of law enforcement. He also directed the animated feature ‘Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood,’ a nostalgic coming-of-age tale set amidst the backdrop of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing. His other recent projects include the short film ‘Another Day at the Office’ and the Cate Blanchett-led movie ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette.’

Vessier is playing Jean Cocteau, the renowned French filmmaker who helmed the 1946 film ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ The actor’s most recent acting credit is the TV movie ‘Falling for Love,’ in which he portrays the character Simon Père de Julius. Additionally, he appeared in ‘The Trouble with You’ and Olivier Schatzky’s ‘Monsieur Paul’ as well.

Ruth-Forest is portraying French screenwriter Suzanne Schiffman. The actress’ recent credits include short films such as ‘Coup De Soleil,’ ‘Caldeira,’ and ‘Le Jour.’ She also featured in Laurent Firode’s comedy film ‘Le Monde d’Après.’ Marmy is playing filmmaker Jacques Rivette and his previous works include ‘Je ne Suis pas ton Pauvre,’ ‘Son Altesse Protocole,’ and ‘Amour Monstre.’

Deutch, who is portraying the legendary actress Jean Seberg, joined the film after taking on the lead role in ‘Something from Tiffany’s,’ portraying Rachel Meyer, a woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to her true love. She also starred in ‘Not Okay‘ as Dani, a driven young woman who gains fame and followers by posing as a survivor of a tragic incident, only to discover the dark consequences of her online notoriety.

Gent co-wrote the screenplay of ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ with Linklater and Vincent Palmo Jr., and collaborated with the latter on ‘Me and Orson Welles.’ Masson’s writing portfolio includes projects such as ‘Summer Frost,’ ‘Blow Up: Le Web Magazine Cinéma d’Arte,’ and ‘Aurore.’ Halberstadt is one of the writers of ‘Murderous Maids’ and ‘Kamikaze.’

Paris, where the production of the movie is currently underway, is a significant location of ‘One Day‘ and ‘Napoleon.’

