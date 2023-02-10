Is Your Place or Mine Based on a True Story or a Book?

Netflix’s ‘Your Place or Mine’ is a romantic comedy movie written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the plot follows two best friends, Debbie and Peter, who live in two different cities. However, when the duo swap places, they are forced to reexamine their lives and their importance to each other.

The film tackles the theme of romantic relationships forged through platonic friendships and takes a hilarious yet feel-good take on the matter. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn the inspiration behind it. If you are wondering whether ‘Your Place or Mine’ is based

Is Your Place or Mine a True Story?

No, ‘Your Place or Mine’ is not based on a true story. In 2013, author Shariq Iqbal published a book titled ‘Your Place Or Mine?’ On the other hand, author Julie Highmore published a similarly titled book in 2007. While the fiction novels share their title with the movie directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, the latter is not based on either of the books. Both books have a drastically different premise from the 2023 film.

It is based on a fictional screenplay written by McKenna. Aline Brosh McKenna is primarily known for her screenwriting contributions to movies such as ‘Cruella,’ ‘Annie,’ and ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ However, she is also known as the showrunner and director of the comedy-drama series ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.’

‘Your Place or Mine’ marks the feature film directorial debut of McKenna. In an interview, McKenna revealed that she devised the film’s premise from reality. The writer-director stated that she was inspired by her relationship with Ted, one of her friends. The movie’s depiction of Debbie and Peter swapping places was inspired by the time McKenna spent at Ted’s apartment.

“Well, it’s based on a buddy whose apartment I stayed in, and we never dated, but I stayed in his apartment when he was deep in his bachelor phase,” she told Boston Globel. “So I got to see the shrink-wrapped silverware and the glasses with the price tags on it. I left out the very moldy shower curtain — sorry, Ted — which I removed and bought him a new one,” McKenna added. Therefore, it is safe to say that Debbie and Peter’s story is fictional but also an extension of McKenna’s real-life experiences.

In a separate interview with People, McKenna spoke about the film’s themes and the nature of the relationship between the main characters. “It’s about love and getting out of your own way to find love and having the courage to take the leap to find it, and it’s meant to be written about people who have lived some and know who they are,” she said.

The director also expressed that she hoped the narrative would resonate with the viewers because of the universal themes portrayed in the movie. “I’m hoping that really resonates with people and makes them feel good in a time when I think we’re all looking for things that will make us feel great,” McKenna added.

Similarly, actor Ashton Kutcher who plays Peter in the movie compared the relationship between Peter and Debbie to his relationship with his real-life wife, Mila Kunis. “Yeah, I’ve clearly had this exact relationship in my life,” Kutcher told the EW. Hence, it is safe to say that McKenna’s depiction of friends falling in love is rooted in reality.

All things said, ‘Your Place or Mine’ is not a true story. It is a fictional story inspired by some of writer-director Aline Brosh McKenna’s real-life experiences mixed with emotionally resonant themes for the viewers to relate with. As a result, the movie has a semblance of reality despite it tackling the tropes of the romantic comedy subgenre.

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s Your Place or Mine Filmed?