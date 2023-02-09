Where Was Netflix’s Your Place or Mine Filmed?

Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, Netfix’s ‘Your Place or Mine’ is a romantic comedy movie that follows two long-distance best friends — Debbie and Peter — who live in two different cities. When an opportunity knocks on Debbie’s door to pursue her lifelong dream in Peter’s city, he volunteers to swap cities and houses with her in order to look after her teenage son, Jack, while she focuses on making her dreams come true.

However, in the process, Debbie and Peter learn more about each other’s lives that might open the door to love, something Peter admittedly has been feeling for his best friend for a long time. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the comedy film features several other talented actors and actresses in supporting roles, including Jesse Williams, Wesley Kimmel, Zoë Chao, and Tig Notaro. The backdrop of two different cities of the two best friends is likely to make you wonder if the movie was shot in different cities or not. Well, we have gathered all the necessary information to appease your curiosity!

Your Place or Mine Filming Locations

‘Your Place or Mine’ was filmed in New York and California, specifically in New York City and Los Angeles County. As per reports, the principal photography for the Reese Witherspoon starrer commenced in October 2021 and wrapped up in early December of the same year. Since the story is set in New York and California itself, the filming unit chose to shoot the movie on location and showcase the actual locales of the two states. Now, without much ado, let’s follow Debbie and Peter as they swap cities for a while, and learn all about the specific sites that feature in the Netflix film!

New York City, New York

Many pivotal portions of ‘Your Place or Mine’ were lensed in New York City, the most populous city in the nation. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted recording various key sequences for the film in the boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn. In particular, Montague Street and Everit Street, both in Brooklyn, make a cameo in quite a few scenes of the movie.

Moreover, the south side of Gramercy Park served as a prominent production location as well. Over the years, NYC has been used as an important filming site for a number of productions. Apart from ‘Your Place or Mine,’ its locales can be spotted in ‘Hustlers,’ ‘The Great Gatsby,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ and ‘Friends.’

Los Angeles County, California

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Your Place or Mine’ also set up camp in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California as well as the country. It appears that they utilized the facilities of one of the many film studios located in the county to shoot several important sequences for the Ashton Kutcher starrer. The locales of Burbank, a city in the southeastern end of Los Angeles County’s San Fernando Valley, also make an appearance in the rom-com film.

The scene where Peter takes out Jack to eat at a restaurant was lensed in Openaire at 3515 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. On the other hand, the scene where Debbie crosses paths with Theo who seems to be interested in her was recorded in and around Hotel Per La at 649 South Olive Street in Los Angeles, including its lobby.

