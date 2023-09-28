Eight Below: How True is the Movie?

Directed by Frank Marshall, ‘Eight Below’ is a gripping tale of survival, loyalty, and the indomitable spirit of both humans and animals. The plot revolves around a guide named Jerry Shepard and his team of sled dogs who are left behind in the harsh conditions of Antarctica. As the humans evacuate due to an impending storm, the dogs are left to fend for themselves in the freezing cold. The film showcases the genuine connection between man and his loyal canine companions and the lengths they go to in order to survive against all odds.

Alongside Paul Walker’s stellar performance as Jerry Shepard, the 2006 film boasts notable names like Jason Biggs and Bruce Greenwood, intensifying the cinematic experience. With such a compelling narrative, many might wonder if the events depicted in the movie are a reflection of real-life incidents. Let’s delve deeper into the origins of ‘Eight Below’ and determine whether it has any roots in reality.

Is Eight Below a True Story?

Yes, ‘Eight Below’ is based on a true story. Adapted for the screen by David DiGillio, it is a remake of Koreyoshi Kurahara’s 1983 Japanese film ‘Antarctica,’ which is inspired by the ill-fated incident that transpired during the Japanese scientific expedition to the South Pole in 1958. The Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition Program (JARE) initiated the Syowa Station on East Ongul Island in 1957. Armed with 15 Sakhalin Huskies, or Karafuto-ken, as they’re known in Japan, the mission’s plan was a year-long stay in Antarctica. But faced with unforgiving weather, the expedition team had to make the heart-wrenching decision to leave their loyal sled dogs behind, exposed to the severe conditions.

Yet, destiny held a twist. When researchers returned to the station in 1959, they encountered the moving sight of seven chained dogs that didn’t make it. Miraculously, Taro and Jiro survived 11 intense months in the Antarctic wilderness. Remarkably, there was no sign that they had resorted to cannibalism, as the remains of their fellow sled dogs remained undisturbed. To this day, it is uncertain how they survived. It is speculated that they learned to hunt and managed to catch seals or penguins, eating just enough to survive for all those months.

These resilient canines became national symbols in Japan. Their determination led to a resurgence in the popularity of their breed. While Jiro stayed back in Antarctica and served as a working dog until his passing in 1960, Taro returned to Japan and passed away in 1970. To commemorate their legacy, both dogs were preserved via taxidermy after the end of their natural lives — Jiro resides at the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, while Taro is at Hokkaido University. The duo’s story has been immortalized at the base of Tokyo Tower as well as around Wakkanai, Hokkaido and Nagoya Port.

While adapting the poignant survival story for a Western audience with ‘Eight Below’, the filmmakers took certain creative liberties. The original tale, set around a Japanese expedition, was transposed to a US Antarctic Research Base with an American research team at the helm. The intricacies of the characters were redefined, offering enhanced backstories and depth, especially concerning their relationships and emotional struggles. The dog count was strategically reduced from 15 to 8, allowing viewers to connect more personally with each canine character.

Furthermore, the narrative incorporated more dramatized events, such as thrilling confrontations with leopard seals, enhancing the tension and action of the story. A notable addition was emphasizing the emotional struggles of the lead human character Jerry Shepard (the terrific Paul Walker), illustrating his intense bond with the dogs and his desperate endeavors to rescue them. These modifications aimed to weave in drama and emotional resonance layers, rendering the tale more compelling for those unfamiliar with its original inspiration.

‘Eight Below’ manages to captivate the audience by focusing on the dogs’ perspective. The dogs in the movie, much like Jack London’s novels, are portrayed with respect for their natural instincts and behaviors. They aren’t merely anthropomorphized characters but are shown as real animals with genuine survival instincts. The film beautifully intertwines fact with fiction, presenting a heartwarming tale that resonates with audiences worldwide. ‘Eight Below,’ in its essence, captures the spirit of survival, commitment, and the deep bond between humans and dogs.

