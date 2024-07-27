Elite: Is Isadora House/Cruz9 an Actual Club in Madrid?

In Netflix’s teen series ‘Elite,’ Isadora owns and runs a nightclub named Isadora House. She keeps the place closer to her heart during her glory and downfall. After losing her father to death and mother to sadness, she seeks redemption in the same establishment. When she almost loses the nightclub to Emilia in the eighth season, her best friend, Iván Carvalho, steps up and starts to run the place as Cruz9, named after his late father and soccer player, Cruz Carvalho. The captivating property is an integral setting of the mystery drama, but it does not exist in real life!

The Reality Behind Isadora House

Isadora House/Cruz9 is a fictional nightclub. The production department didn’t even use a real club to stand in for the setting. Instead, they set up the establishment on sets within Netflix’s production facility in Tres Cantos, a municipality in the Community of Madrid in Spain. The streaming giant’s first production hub in Europe, it has ten soundstages and a multi-purpose space. In addition to Isadora House/Cruz9, the interior scenes set within Las Encinas were also seemingly shot in the same studio, making it one of the most prominent locations of the series.

Even though Isadora House does not exist in reality, it is an integral part of the show’s narrative. It is the main setting where most of the main characters meet again after classes are done at Las Encinas. Since the series follows several individual storylines parallelly at the same time, it is important to have a place where they can get together, especially since their institution cannot be used for night-set scenes. The dance floors, suits, and rooms within the nightclub must have given enough freedom for the writers to explore varying kinds of plot developments set in the place.

In the eighth season, the nightclub becomes much more than a setting, as Isadora’s survival gets linked to its operation. With the help of Iván, she gives a new life to the place as well. Although Isadora House does not have a real-life counterpart, there is an actual nightclub that is featured in the show, especially in the second season. Teatro Barceló, where Omar and Marcos work as bartenders, is a real establishment located at 11 Calle de Barceló in Madrid. A prime example of Madrid rationalist architecture, it was built in the 1930s on a trapezoidal-shaped site with the design of architect Luis Gutiérrez Soto.

Read More: Elite: Is Luis Marín Dead? How?