Elizabeth Killham and Robin Moore From Race to Survive Alaska: Everything We Know

‘Race to Survive: Alaska’ is a reality TV show that follows eight teams of two as they compete in a 750-mile race across Alaska’s harsh terrain. The teams must navigate through snow-covered mountains, frozen rivers, and dense forests to reach the finish line. Along the way, they face numerous challenges, including extreme weather conditions, dangerous wildlife, and limited resources.

The show highlights the physical and emotional challenges of the race and the unique beauty of Alaska’s wilderness. Amongst the different teams, Elizabeth Killham and Robin Moore won the hearts of the audience with their daredevil tendencies and strategic gameplay. If you are curious to know more about the awesome twosome, we’ve got you covered.

Everything We Know About Elizabeth Killham

The 36-year-old veterinarian from Portland, Oregon, teamed up with Robin Moore, a daredevil she met at a skydiving trip in Egypt and realized they shared a passion for pushing their physical limits. The daredevil graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in biology from William and Mary College. She is currently working with the Community Pet Hospital as an associate veterinarian and medical director.

She has developed an interest in mentoring future veterinary graduates, students, interns, and technicians thanks to multi-clinic support and leadership. She has a vast understanding of the treatment of huge and gigantic breed dogs, as well as interests in mentoring, soft tissue surgery, dentistry, internal medicine, and preventative care. She has been able to pursue her love for advanced treatment in dentistry and surgery within her facilities because of her continued education and research. Elizabeth is a true family-oriented person. Though she has not revealed any personal information about her family members, she truly believes “Family is Everything,” and prioritizes spending quality time with her close-knit family.

She currently lives with Susadei, a Great Dane rescue from California, Duckie the “labra duck,” Keona, a domestic shorthair, and Dogwood (a ragdoll mix). Her non-veterinary hobbies include snowboarding, hiking, rock climbing, wingsuit skydiving, and all other outdoor pursuits. The reality Tv star joined the organization in 2016, although she began her career as a veterinarian at Cross Creek Veterinary Hospital, where she spent four years prior to switching roles. Elizabeth worked at a small animal hospital in North Carolina after receiving her PhD before relocating to the Pacific Northwest in the summer of 2016 to pursue her goals. Currently, the thrill-seeking veterinarian is single and focusing on creating more backpacking adventures.

Everything We Know About Robin Moore

45-year-old Robin Moore much like her teammate Elizabeth Killham is a daredevil and loves to stay on edge. Again the doctor duo chose their perfect teammates when they found each other in Egypt. Hailing from Roxboro, North Carolina the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University alum is much more than an Emergency Medicine Physician. The multifaceted reality Tv star is a registered and licensed pilot, gymnast, dancer, pianist, horse rider, and cheerleader. She earned her Doctorate in Medicine from Brody School of Medicine in 2007.

She then completed her residency in emergency medicine at the New York Methodist Hospital, where she is presently employed as an emergency medicine physician. She currently works at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center. In addition to her professional qualifications, Robin is also an Ironman triathlete, scuba diver, hang glider pilot, mountaineer, skydiver, rock climber, paraglider, skier, and aerial dancer. One amazing fact about Robin is that the ER doctor has claimed the Mount Everest. Following her climb of Mount Everest, Robin wanted to inspire others and give back to the soceity, so she became a motivational speaker for kids.

Read More: Hakim Isler and Justice Norman From Race to Survive Alaska: Everything We Know