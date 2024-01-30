Elizabeth Tabish Cast in Violetta Petrosyan Biopic Beyond Borders

‘The Chosen’ fame Elizabeth Tabish has joined the cast of the biographical film ‘Beyond Borders’ to play Violetta Petrosyan. Mark Freiburger, who is known for helming Will Patton-starrer ‘Dog Days of Summer,’ is directing the feature movie. The filming of the project is slated to start in Bucharest, Romania, in March and conclude by the first week of April.

The movie centers on Ivan and Violetta Petrosyan, who long for a safe place to raise their family. As ethnic Armenians living in Azerbaijan, where tensions are rising and persecution is real, the place they called home has become unsafe and they are forced to look elsewhere. Although they consider immigrating to Russia, the possibility of facing discrimination at every level and struggling to get jobs and provide even the basic needs for their family discourages them.

Ivan and Violetta’s saga progresses with them, exhausted and discouraged, eventually connecting with a local church community where they begin to form friendships for the first time in years. Two of those friends are American missionaries who will change the trajectory of the Petrosyan family forever as they journey with Ivan and Violetta through the process of seeking asylum in the United States.

Tabish is best known for portraying Mary Magdalene/Lilith in Angel Studios’ Christian historical drama ‘The Chosen.’ The actress is currently engaged in the production of the adventure drama film ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,’ also starring Judy Greer and Pete Holmes. Tabish played Molly Garner in Neal McDonough-starrer ‘The Shift,’ Mary Clark in Prime Video’s crime drama series ‘Panic,’ and Natalia McCullough in AMC’s Western drama ‘The Son.’

Freiburger is directing the film based on a screenplay he wrote with Adam Sjoberg (‘The Falconer’ and ‘I Am Sun Mu’) and Isaac Norris. The filmmaker’s last feature as a director was the fantasy family drama ‘Jimmy,’ starring Ted Levine, Patrick Fabian, and Kelly Carlson. He also helmed two episodes of DreamWorks Animation Television’s ‘OMG!’

Bucharest, the capital city of Romania, previously hosted the shooting of several renowned projects such as Netflix’s fantasy series ‘Wednesday,’ AMC’s action drama ‘Killing Eve,’ Maika Monroe’s horror thriller ‘Watcher,’ etc.

