Elizabeth Yu: Avatar Star is Dating Stranger Things Fame Gaten Matarazzo

Elizabeth Yu stepped into the role of the formidable Azula in the live-action adaptation of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’ Despite being just 2 years old when the original series aired, she brought fresh energy to the complex character of Azula, Fire Lord Ozai’s daughter and Zuko’s sister. As fans watched her portrayal of the fire-bending genius, her real-life journey remains a captivating enigma, ready to unfold. This rising talent’s journey promises a dynamic fusion of youthful vibrancy and the depth required to breathe life into one of the iconic characters in the ‘Avatar’ universe.

Elizabeth Yu’s Passion For Acting Blossomed Through Drama Classes

Elizabeth Yu, born on October 6, 2002, in Mystic Island, New Jersey, captivated audiences with her portrayal of Azula in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ live-action remake. Hailing from a diverse background, her mother is American, while her father is South Korean. She shares her upbringing with an elder sister, Liann Yu, and two younger sisters. Her formative years saw her attend Frog Pond Elementary School from 2011 to 2015, where her journey into the world of performing arts took root. During her time at the school, her passion for drama blossomed as she actively engaged in drama classes, showcasing an early inclination towards the theatrical arts. This early exposure set the stage for her future pursuits in the entertainment industry.

Moving on to Pinelands Regional High School from 2017 to 2019, Yu continued her exploration of the performing arts, participating in the school’s theatre group. These experiences not only honed her acting skills but also provided a platform for self-expression and creativity. Beyond her acting prowess, she possesses a diverse skill set, showcasing expertise in makeup artistry, singing as a Mezzo Soprano, horseback riding, and more. Her multifaceted talents speak to a well-rounded individual with a passion for both artistic and physical pursuits. Her journey into the world of acting began during her elementary school days, when she took center stage in various school productions.

These early experiences instilled in her a love for the craft and paved the way for the budding actress to evolve into a formidable talent. Apart from her commitment to the arts, Yu’s proficiency in makeup artistry underscores her versatility. Whether she’s immersing herself in the emotive world of acting or exploring the visual realm through makeup, she demonstrates a keen artistic sensibility that extends beyond the boundaries of a single medium. In addition to her artistic pursuits, her love for horseback riding adds a touch of the outdoors to her multifaceted lifestyle. This passion for equestrian activities showcases the depth of her interests, painting a picture of a young talent with a diverse range of passions.

Elizabeth Yu Got Her Breakthrough in 2023

Elizabeth Yu’s burgeoning career is marked by a string of notable achievements, demonstrating her versatility and commitment to the craft. In 2022, she made her debut in the film industry with a credit in ‘Somewhere in Queens,’ laying the foundation for what would soon become a promising trajectory. Shortly after, she took on the role of college student Ruby in the coming-of-age film ‘Year One,’ directed by Lauren Loesberg. This early success hinted at her ability to tackle diverse roles and hinted at her potential as a rising star. However, it was in January 2023 that she truly made waves in the industry with her breakthrough role in the black comedy ‘May December,’ directed by Todd Haynes.

‘May December’ not only showcased her acting prowess but also earned a nomination for Best Ensemble Cast at the International Online Cinema Awards in 2024. This recognition affirmed Yu’s arrival on the scene as a talent to watch. In addition to her cinematic success, she is set to make her mark on the small screen with an NBC drama currently in post-production. This foray into television adds another dimension to her growing body of work, highlighting her ability to transition between different mediums. Her future in the industry looks bright, with several projects on the horizon. The actress is slated to appear in ‘Murder by the Book,’ ‘Black Spines,’ and ‘All My Love,’ showcasing her commitment to diverse and engaging storytelling.

Represented by Take 3 Talent and managed by Natasha Matallana Marken of imPRint, Yu’s professional journey is guided by a dedicated team that believes in her potential. Behind the scenes, her dedication to her craft is evident in her preparation for the role of Azula in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’ Despite not considering herself a super active person, she committed to training in martial arts five days a week for several weeks. This level of dedication to authenticity in her performance underscores her commitment to delivering a compelling portrayal of the iconic character.

Elizabeth Yu is in a Relationship With This Stranger Things Star

Beyond her professional endeavors, Elizabeth Yu’s personal life adds another layer to her path. Reportedly, she has been in a relationship with ‘Stranger Things‘ star Gaten Matarazzo since at least 2018. The couple, residing together in New York City with their three cats, exemplifies a balance between personal and professional lives. She acknowledges the challenges of navigating the industry together with Matarazzo, stating, “Getting to see someone with such a huge heart navigate this industry is the best advice that I could be given.” In an interview with Refinery29, she emphasized their efforts to keep their careers separate from their relationship. However, she acknowledged the unique opportunity to navigate the complexities of the industry alongside a partner.

The mutual support and understanding they share provide a foundation for growth as they both continue to navigate their evolving careers. Yu’s journey, from her debut to her breakthrough in and her upcoming projects, paints a picture of a talented and multifaceted artist. Her commitment to authenticity, diverse roles, and her relationship with Matarazzo all contribute to a journey that goes beyond the screen, offering audiences a glimpse into the life of a rising star on the cusp of stardom.

