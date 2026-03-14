Ellen O’Reilly: Where is the Love is Blind Sweden Season 3 Star Now?

At the age of 28, Ellen O’Reilly decided to join the cast of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Sweden’ season 3 in the hopes of finding her forever match and finally starting a new chapter of life. However, from the moment she first came across our screens, she made it clear that she doesn’t particularly trust her gut since she has focused too much on making others like her in the past. She thus planned to prioritize her own feelings above all else, unaware that it would soon lead her to a triangle, a romantic engagement, and then pure heartbreak almost immediately after.

Ellen O’Reilly Backed Off From Her Engagement During the Reveal

One of the first men Ellen O’Reilly had a date with in the pods was Fabian Patterson, whose nerves regarding the entire experience were rather charming instead of traditionally leading. It was thus no surprise they bonded on a deeper level before deciding to continue getting to know one another, only for her to do the same with Daniel Fjäll upon developing similar ties. However, as time passed and she began considering a future with them both, she came to believe the former was “the one” despite their 9-year age gap because he always understood her.

What followed was Ellen’s mutual parting with Daniel, since he had also chosen to move forward with his other connection, as well as a beautifully romantic proposal by a nervous Fabian. The 28-year-old excitedly, unhesitatingly said yes to the 37-year-old in the pods, yet when he repeated the question while down on one knee again during their reveal, she broke down. “I don’t think I’m ready,” she said through tears. “I want to be, but I’m not. It went a little too fast.” She even apologised repeatedly before closing the chapter for good with an embrace.

Ellen O’Reilly is a Creative Professional Actively Working in the Entertainment Industry

Ellen was reportedly just a young girl when she realized she had an innate passion for all things creative, especially if they are rooted in aspects of culture, fashion, media, or modern art. Hence, she enrolled at Lund University for a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion & Fine Arts as soon as possible, before finding herself at UCLA in the US as an Art & Cultural Studies major. From what we can tell, she finalized her studies in the summer of 2022 before returning to her homeland and finally kick-starting her career in the industry she has always had a soft spot for.

Ellen was the Head of Events & Customer Service at the jewelry brand By Sofia Wistam from December 2023 to January 2025, during which she also dabbled as a Sales Assistant at Rituals. The proud Stockholm resident then found herself at Plaza Magazine under Plaza Publishing Group, where she has since been serving as a Freelance Stylist and full-time Writer. As if that’s not enough, it seems like she has recently also started establishing herself in mainstream entertainment as an actor, voice actor, commercial model, hand model, fashion model, and host.

Ellen O’Reilly is a Very Multifaced Individual in Her Personal Life

Although Ellen is in no hurry to build a family of her own since she wants to find the right partner and experience life with him first, she knows firsthand how important they are in the long run. After all, she shares an incredibly tight-knit relationship with not only her mother, Susanne, as well as her elder sister, Lina, but also her father, grandparents, brother-in-law, and now little niblings. However, today, her priority is simply maintaining these connections, exploring the world by undertaking new adventures, and doing her part for society as an unwavering Human Rights & Social Justice Advocate. The 28-year-old openly attends Pride Parades and stands up for what she believes in, all the while also living up to her self-imposed title of “Globetrotter.” Over the past few years alone, she has visited the Italian Alps (February 2025), Spain (June 2024), Denmark (May 2023), along with Hawaii, Nevada, Tennessee, Indiana, Washington, and several other US States (early 2023).

Read More: Love is Blind Sweden Season 3: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?