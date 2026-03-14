Fabian Patterson: Where is the Love is Blind Sweden Season 3 Star Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely no reality television fan can deny, it’s that Fabian Patterson from Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Sweden’ season 3 was a breath of fresh air in terms of his masculinity. After all, not only was he unashamed to be his most vulnerable self in the hopes of finding true love, but he was also utterly honest, patient, and respectful at every step of the way. His efforts sadly did not pan out as he had expected since he got his heart broken during the reveal, but his sense of self definitely earned him the affection of millions of fans across the globe.

Fabian Patterson Gave it His All in the Pods

The world’s introduction to 37-year-old Fabian Patterson is as a courageous yet nervous individual because he agreed to be part of a relationship experiment despite being terrified about it. “I’m really nervous,” the Argentinian native candidly stated. “I don’t know if that’s very macho, Latino-masculine of me, but I’m just being honest… and I hope it won’t throw me off.” The truth is, his anxiety did come across during his blind pod dates, but Ellen O’Reilly in particular found it rather charming, since it made it clear early on that he had the right intentions.

Fabian was also enamored by Ellen’s calm, stable presence, so he really opened up to her over the ensuing few dates by sharing his deepest secrets and being honest about his recent traumas. He never imagined she would then assert she was actually inspired by him, leading to a much deeper chapter of their involvement despite her having a connection with Daniel Fjäll too. As time passed, the former even declared his feelings for her but made it abundantly clear he was not pressuring her to choose or make a decision quickly; he simply wanted to express himself. Ellen did choose him in the end, yet soon realized it was all happening much too quickly for her and called it quits while in tears during the reveal – he understood, but he was also heartbroken.

Fabian Patterson is a Healthcare Professional Dedicated to Helping Others

Although an Argentinian native, Fabian doesn’t visit his homeland often anymore because it reminds him of the fact that he lost both his parents in an accident there when he was just 18 years old. Therefore, after studying medicine for two years, he simply couldn’t take it anymore and decided to travel, making his way to Mexico, Chile, Peru, before ending up in London, England. He reportedly lived there for a few years and spread his wings to establish himself as a Nursing Assistant.

However, a visit to friends in Sweden changed things significantly for Fabian as he fell in love with the nation. The travel enthusiast and marathon runner subsequently decided to relocate to the beautiful city of Stockholm, where he remains to this day. From what we can tell, he currently serves as a Nursing Assistant at Södersjukhuset Hospital, happy to be a front-line worker and devote all his energy to helping those in need. He also has a close-knit circle of friends whom he values deeply and loves spending time with.

Read More: Love is Blind Sweden Season 3: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?