Hanna Lilliecreutz: Where is the Love is Blind Sweden Season 3 Star Now?

The moment Hanna Lilliecreutz walked into the pods for Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Sweden’ season 3, she made it clear she was hoping to find the one she could spend the rest of her life with. At the age of 30, she was ready to start a new chapter alongside a man who not only adored her and cared for her but also treated her as an equal with respect, trust, as well as understanding. She had no idea at the time she would end up developing feelings for Ludwig Svensso, which sadly wouldn’t pan out in the way she had expected, owing to his connection with Camilla Plahn.

Hanna Lilliecreutz Walked Away From the Experiment Heartbroken

It was mere minutes into Hanna Lilliecreutz’s first encounter with Ludwig Svensso in the pods that she realized there was an innate spark between them, stemming from their shared interests. While he admitted he isn’t as outdoorsy as she is when it comes to spending time in nature, they both bonded over their passion for board games, competitive sports, and domination of trivia. That’s how they grew comfortable in each other’s company, soon resulting in the fellow 30-year-old even opening up to her about his severe Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Hanna knew Ludwig was also connecting with Camilla Plahn on a deeper level — they even baked him a cake together for his birthday — but she couldn’t help really falling for him. She thus gave him a game of trivia while expressing her feelings, just to find herself hurt the next day when he not only gifted one to her back but also gifted Camilla his own perfume. What followed was an intense argument that ultimately paved the way for him to choose Camilla as his partner — she understood his decision, but she was still a bit heartbroken over it.

Hanna Lilliecreutz is a Rising Artist With the Stage Name Welt

A native of Linköping, Sweden, Hanna was reportedly just a young girl when she realized she had an interest in two drastically different, non-traditional industries: music and sports. According to records, she grew up playing basketball, football, handball, and everything in between, all the while having a guitar nearby for whenever she felt like performing or singing. The athletic teenager truly loved both sides, but when it came time to choose a major in high school, she went with the science program that had a music profile at Katedralskolan.

Hanna subsequently spent 3 years traveling and working abroad to find herself before settling down in her homeland with the sole aim of making a name for herself in the music industry. She studied Business Administration at Linnaeus University, spread her wings as an Artists and Repertoire (A&R) Intern at RMV Publications from 2017 to 2019, and then studied music. It was then that she understood she didn’t want to be behind the scenes but actually create original songs herself, which drove her to hone her skills as an international singer-songwriter.

Hanna’s first song was titled “Katedral” for the duo GAMMAL, the success of which led her to pen “Video Game” for He eJin, “Bryt” for Trainspotters, “Dive In” for Vicetone, and much more. After happily writing for others for a few years, she took an incredible leap of faith by deciding to spread her wings as an artist herself, resulting in her even embracing the stage name Welt. Since then, she has released her debut EP titled ‘Nobody Knows Me’ (2024), through which she really leaves a mark as she is creative, empathetic, soulful, and personal all at once. However, her most recent singles are “Fly,” “Run,” and “Hero/It Can be Better,” all of which also came out sometime in 2024.

Hanna Lilliecreutz is an Adventurous Individual With a Sound Support System

Whenever Hanna is not in the studio creating new music or performing her original stuff, she is extremely conscious about spending time with loved ones and dabbling in her other interests. In fact, the proud dog mom never misses out on an opportunity to spend time in nature via hikes, attend concerts with friends, or try new establishments around her current base of Stockholm. We should even mention that she embraced a new experience in the summer of 2025 by participating in the Ironman triathlon, which is something she will admittedly not forget anytime soon. Coming to her personal ties, it appears the 30-year-old is rather close to her family, and it is their unwavering support that continues to inspire her to pursue her lifelong dreams.

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