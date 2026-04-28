Who is Ellis? Who Plays Him in Euphoria?

The third season of HBO’s ‘Euphoria‘ picks up years after the characters have graduated from high school and moved on to the adult phase of their lives. While everyone else seems to be on a different path, focusing on their lives and careers, Rue’s life circles back to drugs, taking her deeper into the underbelly of the drug business. Meanwhile, Jules is on a journey of her own, almost cut off from the people she knew in high school. While she goes to art school, she finds a different way to make money. In the third episode, we are introduced to Ellis, who might not have a lot of screentime at first, but whose presence suggests that he is going to play a significant role in how Jules’ journey progresses over the course of the season. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sam Trammell Portrays the Enigmatic Ellis

Sam Trammell plays the role of Ellis in the third season of ‘Euphoria.’ The actor is best-known for playing the role of a shapeshifter named Sam Merlotte in HBO’s vampire drama series, ‘True Blood.’ He has also appeared in shows like ‘Homeland,’ ‘Generation,’ ‘The Order,’ and ‘Reckoning,’ and movies like ‘The Fault In Our Stars,’ ‘Big George Foreman,’ and ‘Imperium.’ The actor found his love for acting while attending Brown University. In his senior year, he was advised by his classmate to audition for a play, which changed the trajectory of his life. He loved working on stage, and after graduating, he moved to New York, where he worked in Off-Broadway and Broadway for eight years.

His performance as Richard Miller in ‘Ah, Wilderness!’ earned him a Tony nomination, following which he was cast in the role of Sam in ‘True Blood.’ Over the years, Trammell has expanded his resume with a wide variety of characters, playing lovable dads, complicated politicians, and hateful villains. Apart from acting, he also has a passion for philanthropy and conservation, among other things. He is an ardent supporter of Oceana, an organization that works towards protecting the world’s oceans. With Ellis, Trammell picks up an entirely new kind of character, who remains mysterious and a little weird. He is introduced in the third episode, where we catch up with Jules’ journey, discovering how she ended up living in a penthouse, while the rest of the characters are counting pennies.

After dating several men, she meets Ellis, a plastic surgeon, who is happily married, but goes on dates to play out his weirdest fantasies. So far, very little is known about him, but clearly, he pays Jules enough so that she doesn’t have to date anyone else. He is also not around every day, so she gets to live her life. But this freedom and money also come with a sense of danger, where Ellis’ every move is seen with suspicion. His kinks might seem fun to him, but they show all the weird stuff that goes on in his mind, and despite all the money, it makes one concerned for Jules’ safety. Trammell cleverly walks this fine line where the audience is captivated by the character but also a little scared of him, wondering what he does next.

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