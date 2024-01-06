Emily and Lisa Chynoweth: Ervil LeBaron’s Granddaughters Are Now Family Women

As a Sara Mast-directed documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Hulu’s ‘Daughters of the Cult’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, intriguing, and haunting. That’s because it comprises not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really underscore the way polygamous Mormon group leader Ervil LeBaron affected the lives of countless individuals. Amongst them were actually his granddaughters Emily and Lisa Chynoweth-Davis — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them as well as their current standing, here’s what we know.

Who Are Emily and Lisa Chynoweth?

Although born within the Church of First Born of the Lamb of God to Ervil’s daughter Lillian LeBaron and her husband Mark Chynoweth, Emily and Lisa admittedly grew up in a different environment. After all, despite the fact their parents were devout followers of the teachings, they were monogamous — they’d fallen so in love at a young age that even their beliefs couldn’t push them to waver. It was thus no surprise to many when these once high-ranking members began deviating altogether following Ervil’s 1979 apprehension for murder, unaware it would ultimately lead to their deaths.