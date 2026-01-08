Emma Corrin and Sophie Wilde’s ‘Pussy’ Starts Filming in Budapest and New Orleans in February

A stellar ensemble has been assembled and will soon be seen in Hungary and New Orleans. This is because the filming of ‘Pussy,’ an upcoming horror movie backed by A24, will be filmed in Budapest, Hungary, and New Orleans, Louisiana, starting February 16. Tim Smith and Arkasha Stevenson serve as the writers, with Stevenson directing. The cast includes Emma Corrin, Sophie Wilde, Hunter Schafer, Havana Rose Liu, Josh Hutcherson, Frank Dillane, Caleb Landry Jones, and Whitmer Thomas. While the plot is under wraps, the movie will center on a bachelor party that spirals into terror.

Emma Corrin is a part of two of the recent biggest blockbuster movies. She played Anna Harding in Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ and Cassandra Nova in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ After gaining worldwide recognition with her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, in Netflix’s ‘The Crown,’ she went on to charm us with her performances in ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ ‘My Policeman,’ and ‘A Murder at the End of the World.’ We will next see her as Elizabeth Bennet in the upcoming Netflix series adaptation of Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

Sophie Wilde is slowly becoming a go-to actor for A24, having already starred in ‘Talk to Me’ and ‘Babygirl,’ both backed by the production giant. Her notable performances in TV shows include Mia Polanco in Netflix’s Everything Now,’ Caitlyn Spies in ‘Boy Swallows Universe,’ Scout in Stan’s ‘Eden,’ and Kyra in BBC’s ‘You Don’t Know Me.’ Her upcoming project is Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s ‘Digger,’ a comedy starring Tom Cruise.

Joining Corrin and Wilde are Josh Hutcherson (‘The Hunger Games,’ ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth,’ ‘I Love LA’), Hunter Schafer (‘Euphoria,’ ‘Kinds of Kindness’), Havana Rose Liu (‘Hal & Harper,’ ‘No Exit’), Frank Dillane (‘Renegade Nell,’ ‘The Essex Serpent’), Caleb Landry Jones (‘Dracula,’ ‘Finch,’ ‘The Dead Don’t Die’) and Whitmer Thomas (‘Weapons,’ ‘Friendship’).

Arkasha Stevenson’s notable directorial credits include the horror flick ‘The First Omen,’ and episodes of the Netflix horror series ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor,’ starring Roza Salazar, Syfy’s ‘Channel Zero,’ FX’s ‘Legion,’ and USA Network’s ‘Briarpatch,’ a detective drama series starring Rosario Dawson.

Budapest served as the production base for movies like ‘Until Dawn,’ ‘Midsommar,’ ‘Alien: Romulus,’ and ‘Don’t Breathe.’ Recent horror movies shot in New Orleans include ‘Sinners,’ the first two ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ movies, ‘No One Will Save You,’ and ‘Eli.’

