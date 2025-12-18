Tanner Buchanan and Garrett Wareing’s ‘Hide and Don’t Speak’ Starts Filming in Ireland in Q1 2026

The Land of a Thousand Welcomes will soon welcome actors Tanner Buchanan and Garrett Wareing. The two will shoot their upcoming feature, a supernatural horror movie titled ‘Hide and Don’t Speak,’ in Ireland in the first quarter of 2026. Alexander J. Farrell will direct it, based on a script he wrote with Greer Ellison. Quvenzhané Wallis is also cast. The story centers on six teenagers who play a terrifying viral Japanese game, which involves summoning a vengeful spirit for a deadly round of hide-and-seek.

Tanner Buchanan has a string of TV roles to his credit, such as Robby Keene in ‘Cobra Kai,’ Leo Kirkman in ‘Designated Survivor,’ Jack Downey in ‘The Fosters,’ and Mason Kendall in ‘Game Shakers.’ As far as movies are concerned, we saw him in ‘Max Winslow and the House of Secrets,’ ‘The Hyperions,’ ‘He’s All That,’ and ‘Anything.’

Garrett Wareing, like Buchanan, is a familiar face in TV shows. His noteworthy portrayals include Lucas Russell in ‘Ransom Canyon,’ TJ Morrison in ‘Manifest,’ and Zach Fordson in ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.’ Movies you can spot him in are ‘Independence Day: Resurgence,’ the horror movie ‘The Long Walk,’ the crime drama ‘God Is a Bullet,’ and Eddie Alcazar’s sci-fi mystery drama ‘Perfect.’

Quvenzhané Wallis has been a part of major feature films like ’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘Annie,’ ‘Trolls,’ where she voiced Harper, and ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild.’ A few among her many praiseworthy TV performances are Crystal Jarrett in ‘Swagger,’ Kyra in ‘Black-ish,’ and Bianca in ‘American Horror Stories.’

Alexander J. Farrell directed ‘The Beast Within,’ the horror movie starring Kit Harrington. It was his debut feature directorial, ‘Hide and Don’t Speak’ being his sophomore feature.

Horror movies shot in Ireland include ‘The Watchers,’ starring Dakota Fanning; ‘Oddity,’ featuring Carolyn Bracken; ‘Hallow Road,’ with Rosamund Pike in the lead; and ‘Arcadian,’ starring Nicolas Cage.

