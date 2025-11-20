Sara Waisglass’s ‘Into The Deep Blue’ Starts Filming in Hamilton in March 2026

Sara Waisglass is headed to the Ambitious City for her next feature. The filming of the romantic drama ‘Into The Deep Blue’ will take place in Hamilton, Ontario, starting in March 2026. Jonathan Wright will direct, based on a screenplay adapted by Jennifer Archer from her own eponymous young adult novel. Damian Hardung is also cast.

The story follows Fiona (Waisglass) and Nick (Hardung), who meet in group therapy and become best friends. Both are struggling to piece their lives together after experiencing loss. Things are really bad, and the last thing they require is to fall in love. However, a weekend trip brings their deepening feelings for each other to the surface, and they would rather cut each other off than face each other.

Sara Waisglass is primarily known for her performance as Maxine in ‘Ginny & Georgia.’ She also played Lyla in ‘Holly Hobbie’ and Madison St. Claire in ‘October Fiction.’ Her fans know her as Frankie Hollingsworth from the ‘Degrassi’ shows and Jordy Cooper from ‘Overruled!’ Some of the feature films she has been a part of are Kyle Smith’s ‘Sylvania,’ Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart’s ‘Suze,’ Egidio Coccimiglio’s ‘Cascade,’ and Anna in ‘Tainted.’

Damian Hardung was last seen as Manfred Kübler in the Gestapo agent Stella Goldschlag biopic ‘Stella: A Life.’ Before that, he played Hans in ‘War Sailor,’ Daniel Riffert in ‘Buba,’ and Rick in ‘The Most Beautiful Girl in the World.’ His notable TV performances include James Beaufort in ‘Maxton Hall – The World Between Us,’ Daniel Riffert in ‘How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast),’ Ben von Greifenstein in ‘Love Sucks,’ and Winne in ‘Our Miracle Years.’

Other movies that have used Hamilton, Ontario, as the base for shooting are ‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘My Fake Boyfriend,’ and ‘The Swearing Jar.’

