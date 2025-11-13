Kelsey Grammer’s ‘Hell Ride’ Starts Filming in Twickenham in Q1 2026

The United Kingdom will be Kelsey Grammer’s ground zero very soon. After all, his next feature, ‘Hell Ride,’ will be filmed in the UK borough of Twickenham, the home of England’s Rugby Football Union, in the first quarter of 2026. Magnus Martens will helm the movie, which will be a theme park thriller. Andy Mayson wrote the screenplay.

The story centers on a group of high-school seniors who break into an abandoned theme park. Their motive? One final wild night to relive their childhood memories, party, and chase thrills. Unfortunately, their plan fails miserably as what was supposed to be their wild night spirals into a nightmare. It seems that Grammer will play the antagonist in the movie. We have yet to receive information regarding the rest of the cast who will play the high-schoolers.

Kelsey Grammer is known for his performances as Dr. Frasier Crane in the cult classic NBC sitcom ‘Cheers,’ Dr. Frasier Crane in the NBC sitcom ‘Frasier,’ and Dr. Henry ‘Hank’ McCoy/Beast in ‘X-Men: The Last Stand.’ He played the role of rogue government official Harold Attinger in ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction.’ His latest roles are Howard Miller in ‘The Christmas Ring,’ Brynner in ‘Wanted Man,’ co-starring Dolph Lundgren, and Oliver London in the crypto drama series ‘Paper Empire.’

Magnus Martens has a string of directorial credits in TV shows. Some of the shows whose episodes he has directed are the thriller series ‘Furia,’ AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ TNT’s ‘Good Behavior,’ and the neo-Western series ‘Longmire.’ Some feature films that carry his name as the director are the crime comedy movie ‘Jackpot,’ the action flick ‘SAS: Rise of the Black Swan,’ and the fantasy movie ‘There’s Something in the Barn.’

Other popular movies that were shot in Twickenham include ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘The Great Escaper,’ and ‘Final Portrait.’

