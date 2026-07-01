Enola Holmes 3: Is Hotel Cornelisse a Real Hotel in Malta?

Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 3‘ brings back the eponymous detective for her next case, which will change the course of her life. It has been a while since we last saw Enola, and things have changed quite a bit. Her relationship with Tewkesbury has progressed into an engagement, while she has become a well-established detective. Things take a turn at her wedding when she discovers that her brother, Sherlock, has been kidnapped. The quest for answers leads her down a dangerous path, and the trail of clues begins from the crime scene: Hotel Cornelisse. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Hotel Cornelisse Becomes Integral in Solving the Mystery of the Missing Sherlock

‘Enola Holmes 3’ takes the action to Malta, which is where Enola is to wed Tewkesbury. In the days before the wedding, they take up residence at Hotel Cornelisse, where their guests, including Sherlock, are also housed for the duration of the event. This is also where Sherlock is kidnapped, making it the first place where Enola looks for the clues. The scenes featuring the hotel were most likely filmed at Shepperton Studios, located in Shepperton, Surrey, England. As the second-largest studio in the world, it offers 31 sound stages and two large backlots totaling 330,000 square feet to filmmakers. Netflix has been using its diverse offerings to film movies and TV shows like ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Ladies First,’ and ‘Apex,’ among others.

Movies like ‘Project Hail Mary,’ ‘In the Grey,’ and ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple‘ have also been filmed at Shepperton Studios. In the case of ‘Enola Holmes 3,’ an elaborate set was likely built to depict the interiors and exteriors of Hotel Cornelisse. That would have allowed the cast and crew more freedom to film more complicated scenes, particularly those featuring its burning. A custom-built one at their disposal would have allowed them to infuse the location with more details, which eventually come into focus during Enola’s search for Sherlock, as well as in unraveling other mysteries that branch out of the main case.

The hotel is also symbolic of a significant shift in Enola’s life. Though there is no doubt she is in love with Tewkesbury, she begins to doubt once the wedding preparations begin and feels overwhelmed not by her true feelings for her fiancé, but by all the baggage that comes with his title. Still, she hurries out of the hotel with the intent to wed him, but has to sadly return when Dr. John Watson tells her that Sherlock has been kidnapped. Later, Tewkesbury’s mother is also kidnapped, and the hotel is set on fire by the perpetrator to destroy what they couldn’t find. This shows that the culprit is not afraid of getting their hands dirty and bloody, which means Enola has to be much more careful this time around.

Read More: Where Was Enola Holmes 3 Filmed?