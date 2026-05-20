Where Was Ladies First Filmed? All Shooting Locations

With Thea Sharrock at the helm, Netflix’s ‘Ladies First’ is a satirical comedy movie that revolves around an arrogant, male chauvinist and womanizer named Damien Sachs, who seems to have the world at his feet. Not only does he possess money and power, but he is also a ladies’ man with a string of casual flings to his name. Right when he is about to be promoted to CEO of a leading advertising company, his life literally turns upside down when he wakes up in a parallel world, which is dominated and run by women. Finding himself working under the fierce and fearless Alex Fox, Damien finds it hard to deal with his new reality.

With the social power dynamics flipped, he challenges Alex as he tries to climb to the top and regain the position that he believes he deserves. Loosely based on the 2018 French movie titled ‘I Am Not an Easy Man’ directed by Éléonore Pourriat, the comedy film is brought to life by the stellar performances from Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Emily Mortimer, Charles Dance, Fiona Shaw, Tom Davis, and Kathryn Hunter. The satirical tale unfolds mostly in a professional setting as Alex and Damien go head-to-head within the four walls of their workplace.

Ladies First Filming Locations

Production on ‘Ladies First’ was conducted entirely in England, especially in Surrey and London. According to reports, principal photography for the comedy movie was shot in November 2024 and seemingly wrapped up after three months in January 2025. The vast and versatile cityscape of England makes it an ideal filming destination for different kinds of projects, including the Netflix production.

Surrey, England

The production team settled on Surrey in Southeast England as the base for the purpose of filming ‘Ladies First.’ Home to advanced film-friendly infrastructure and a diverse landscape comprising both urban and rural sites, it has built a reputation as an adaptable and sought-after filming destination. Thus, it is likely that many spots in the ceremonial county were chosen to create the visual backdrop of the movie. Furthermore, several key sequences were lensed at Shepperton Studios on Shepperton Road in the Spelthorne district in the northern part of Surrey, close to Heathrow Airport. With over 30 stages and 12 acres of backlot, it is dubbed one of the biggest film studios in the world and boasts a rich history dating back to 1931.

Over the decades, Shepperton Studios has hosted the production of movies and television shows of varying genres and scale. Some of the popular romantic comedy titles that utilized the services of the complex are ‘Love Actually,’ ‘Notting Hill,’ ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary,’ ‘Sliding Doors,’ and ‘It’s a Boy Girl Thing.’ Therefore, it is not surprising that the production team of the Rosamund Pike starrer chose the studio’s highly controlled environment to paint the canvas of the matriarchal society the ladies’ man finds himself in.

London, England

A portion of the filming of the Netflix movie was conducted in London, the capital of England as well as the United Kingdom. In the month of December 2024, the cast and crew were spotted taping in the charming town of Hampstead in North West London. In particular, shooting took place on Nassington Road. The residential neighborhood is lined with trees and striking Victorian and Edwardian architecture, which proved ideal to construct the visual aesthetic and lend a sense of authenticity and visual richness to the overall tone of the narrative.

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