Eric Roberts to Star in Robert Sayegh’s Beyond the Rush

Eric Roberts has joined the cast of Robert Sayegh’s feature film ‘Beyond the Rush.’ The shooting of the project is slated to begin in New York next month. The movie follows an investigative journalist who battles addiction and obsession, while working to expose a corrupt judge, to be reunited with his abusive mother who was committed to a mental institution when he was a boy.

Sayegh wrote and directed the short ‘Beyond the Rush,’ which serves as the source material for the upcoming movie. The plot of the short revolves around Samuel Grievess, a son whose life has been shattered by a lifetime of struggle with isolation and self-loathing due to his mentally ill mother’s incessant psychological abuse. As he obsesses over his desire to reunite with her, his own life begins to spiral uncontrollably into a dark abyss. The project stars Luis Antonio Ramos, Joe Reegan, and Theodore Bouloukos.

Sayegh is also known for his extensive work in reality television. He previously served as an associate producer of ‘Construction Intervention,’ ‘Deserving Design,’ and ‘Chrissy & Mr. Jones.’ The latter follows rapper Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin as they work through their own development and collide with the past via a journey riddled with drama, commitment, jealousy, family, and industry.

Roberts, an Academy Award nominee, is set to have a busy 2024, with several projects lined up for release, including ‘The Company We Keep’ and ‘Devil’s Knight’ to name a couple. He previously starred in quite a few well-known projects. His credits include Michael Z. Wolfmann in the 2014 crime drama ‘Inherent Vice,’ Maroni in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight,’ and James Munroe in the Sylvester Stallone-directorial ‘The Expendables.’

Roberts is joined by Cathy Moriarty (‘Great Kills’ and ‘Raging Bull’), John Savage (‘The Goat’ and ‘Showdown at the Grand’), Jayce Bartok (‘The Cake Eaters’ and ‘Founders Day’), and Amanda Clayton (‘City on a Hill‘ and ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’). Chris Munger and Candy Potts produce the film, along with executive producers Bartok and Sayegh.

New York, the movie’s principal filming location, has previously served as the backdrop for several Oscar-nominated projects such as Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro‘ and Celine Song’s romantic drama ‘Past Lives.’

