Erik Fleming: Where is the Alleged Drug Facilitator Now?

When news broke of actor Matthew Perry’s death, authorities initially believed no foul play was involved. He had been open about his struggles with addiction, and his death was attributed to “acute effects of ketamine.” However, in August 2024, the US Attorney’s office announced charges against five individuals in connection with his untimely demise, including Hollywood director-producer and once-friend Erik Fleming. The latter was accused of facilitating the drug exchange between the supplier and Perry’s live-in assistant. In ABC’s ‘Impact x Nightline’ episode titled ‘What Happened to Matthew Perry?’ Erik’s involvement and culpability are explored in detail.

Erik Fleming Had a Successful Run as a Director and Producer in Hollywood

Erik Fleming was reportedly born and raised in Hawthorne, California, and eventually made his way to the glamorous city of Los Angeles. He attended the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts from 1987 to 1991, setting the stage for his career as a director and producer in the entertainment industry. He began by directing ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ in 1989, and in 1992, he directed and produced the short film ‘The Silver Surfer,’ marking his early contributions to the field.

In 1999, Erik directed ‘My Brother the Pig’ starring Scarlett Johansson, Eva Mendes, and Judge Reinhold, which became a significant success as a children’s fantasy film. In the following years, he worked extensively as a producer on projects like the 2002 TV series ‘Meet The Marks’ and the 2004′ Greek Games.’ He also directed ‘Switched!’ in 2003 and became well-known within the industry. Recognized for his skills and acumen, in 2012, he was hired as the Head of Production at Rich Hippie Productions, although he achieved little success in that role.

In the years that followed, his creative pursuits became fewer, with his last role as a producer being the 2022 short film titled ‘Regret to Inform You.’ He directed the video for the album ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ in 2024, but this year also brought more pressing issues to his attention. In August 2024, the US Attorney’s Office announced charges against five individuals in connection to the death of celebrated actor Matthew Perry. Among them was Erik, a friend of Perry’s, who allegedly supplied drugs to the actor on occasion. According to the public statement, on October 11, 2023, Erik allegedly began facilitating ketamine exchanges between Jasveen Sangha, a suspected drug dealer, and Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s live-in assistant.

Erik Fleming is Awaiting Trial Related to Matthew Perry’s Death Today

It is further alleged that Erik often took money from Iwamasa and coordinated the drug transactions. Erik Fleming has admitted to obtaining ketamine from Jasveen Sangha and delivering it to Matthew Perry, which ultimately led to Perry’s death. He further revealed that he supplied 50 vials of the drug to Iwamasa, with half of them being delivered just four days before Perry’s passing. Iwamasa and Dr. Mark Chavez, a physician and the third accused, have also pleaded guilty to similar charges. However, Sangha and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, another co-accused, have pleaded not guilty to these allegations.

Since the charges were brought against him, limited public information has emerged about Erik. His case is scheduled to proceed to sentencing in a federal court in 2025, though the exact date has not been publicly disclosed. Under US law, Erik faces a potential prison sentence of up to 25 years. The specifics of his plea deal and bail status have also not been revealed, and he has remained out of the public eye. Only once the full case is presented in court will definitive answers about his situation emerge.

