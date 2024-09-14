Jasveen Sangha: Where is the Alleged Ketamine Queen Now?

It was October 28, 2023, when the world was left baffled as the news of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry being found dead in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, home broke. However, as explored in ‘Impact x Nightline: What Happened to Matthew Perry?’ what’s worse is that his cause of death was subsequently revealed to be from the acute effects of the anesthetic drug ketamine. There’s no denying he struggled with addiction in the past, yet it was the apparent involvement of individuals like Jasveen Sangha this time around that resulted in the actor losing his life.

Jasveen Sangha Led a Truly Lavish Life

Although little is publicly known about Jasveen’s youth, upbringing, or early career, we do know this California native has always had an interest in the opportunities and opulence high-profile society has to offer. Therefore, upon graduating from Calabasas High in 2001, earning a Bachelor’s from UC Irvine in 2005, and then finishing her MBA from Hult Business School in 2010, she evolved into an entrepreneur. She actually eventually became a dual citizen of London and Los Angeles, all the while dabbling in the world of entertainment through art, curating, events, as well as music.

Yet, as per reports, Jasveen’s primary gig was actually as a celebrity drug dealer who operated out of her North Hollywood residence, resulting in her even earning the title “Ketamine Queen.” That’s how she afforded her lifestyle of luxury vacations to exotic spots like Dubai, Italy, Spain, and Mexico, treatments to the latest beauty trends, plus anything money can buy for years. In fact, according to documents, despite knowing she was under suspicion in connection to Matthew Perry’s demise, she attended several Hollywood parties prior to her August 16, 2024 arrest.

Jasveen Has Apparently Had an Underground Drug Operation For Years

It was reportedly on October 11, 2023, that Jasveen got a text from once-Hollywood director Erik Fleming about her supplying ketamine for Matthew, to which she replied she did have a great stock. Thus, the latter’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, paid her a few thousand dollars for 25 vials a mere three days later, only to then pay an additional $6,000 on the 23rd for 25 more. None of them ever imagined that the actor would die in his hot tub five days later, even though the “Ketamine Queen” was well aware her drug could cause death if not administered properly.

After all, Jasveen had already been shocked once in August 2019 when her client Cody McLaury passed away from an overdose less than 24 hours following a lucrative ketamine deal with her. She had actually received a text message from his sister stating her drug had killed him — it was listed in his official autopsy — driving her to look up “Can ketamine be listed as a cause of death?” As if that’s not enough, officials believe she knew she could be in trouble once the news of Matthew’s untimely demise broke because she ordered Erik via text to “Delete all our messages.”

Jasveen Sangha is Currently Awaiting Trial

When Jasveen’s purported role in Matthew’s case was fully established in the eyes of officials, the 41-year-old was arrested from her San Fernando Valley home on August 15, 2024, on nine charges. These include one count each of maintaining drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine. That’s because a search warrant executed at her residence yielded roughly 79 vials of ketamine as well as 3.1 pounds of orange pills containing cocaine, meth, psilocybin mushrooms, and possibly fraudulently obtained prescription drugs.

Nevertheless, when it came time for Jasveen to be arraigned, she pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her, following which the judge ordered her to be held until trial without bond. That’s because, with the lifestyle she led as well as the alleged drug ring she helmed for at least the past five years, they were sure she had more than enough means and money to flee if she desired. Therefore, now that an investigation into Cody McLaury’s unfortunate passing is also open, the “Ketamine Queen” is currently detained at the administrative-security Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, California, awaiting trial. If convicted of all charges, Jasveen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

