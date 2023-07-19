Erin Lichy Net Worth: How Rich is RHONY Star?

Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ AKA ‘RHONY,’ is a reality show set in New York City, New York. Part of the famous ‘The Real Housewives‘ franchise, the series features some of the most prominent women from the city. In season 14, Erin Dana Lichy made her debut on the show and instantly captivated the viewers with her engaging personality. Additionally, her lifestyle and career have also earned her many admirers, with many wondering just how rich the reality TV star is. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

How Did Erin Lichy Earn Her Money?

As many might be aware, Erin is a woman of many talents who has long been part of the professional world. Having seemingly been a Real Estate Agent for around 12 years, the reality Tv star has established herself as a leading name within the industry. Over the years, she has had the opportunity to help sell multiple properties listed at rates higher than $50,000. Such homes are certainly one of the biggest reasons why the realtor is so well-respected.

Regarding Erin’s present affiliations in the world of real estate as of writing, the ‘RHONY’ cast member is actually a part of the Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. She joined the group in December 2018 and remains a proud member of the organization. Her contributions have certainly been recognized by many, and she is a valued member of her team. That being said, there are many other ventures that Erin is quite dedicated to.

In January 2019, she entered the world of entrepreneurship by establishing Homegirl, whose website, as of writing, seems to be going through a revamp. Through the organization, Erin undertakes various interior design projects and is certainly proud of each and every one of her the results that she has provided. Additionally, she has been featured in various podcasts and is presently affiliated with Brigade Talent.

Erin Lichy’s Net Worth

Given Erin’s work as a relator, it is certainly helpful to take a look at her latest listings to make an estimate of her earnings from the same. As of writing, her listed properties’ average value is about $3.6 million. For most realtors in the Big Apple, commission rates on properties are generally around 5% on every property, with an even split between the listing and selling parties, as well as between the agent and the firm itself.

Interestingly, an average Interior Designer in New York City seemingly makes about $75,000 a year. We should also take note that most ‘RHONY’ stars make a reported $10,000 every episode during their first season on the show. Keeping these sources of her income in mind and assuming that the Bravo star sells around ten properties each year, we estimate Erin Lichy’s net worth to be approximately $3.4 million.

Read More: Is RHONY’s Erin Lichy Married or Dating? Who is Her Husband?