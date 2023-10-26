Everyone Else Burns Shooting Locations

With the creative geniuses, Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor, at the helm, ‘Everyone Else Burns’ is a British comedy series that chronicles the life of a Mancunian family who are devoted to the puritanical Christian sect. Patriarch David heads the family with his strangely amazing haircut as they always remain mindful of the possibility of Armageddon and do everything possible to avoid eternal damnation, despite some worldly temptations getting in the way constantly.

The coming-of-age sitcom portrays a family that navigates modern-day life and balances faith, family, and identity in an unpredictable world that could end tomorrow. The show’s hilarious drama unfolds mostly in Manchester, while the dark undertone complements the layers of dark humor sprinkled through each episode. Given the inclusion of various interesting locations, including the residences of the characters, the church, and the school, the viewers tend to have many questions regarding ‘Everyone Else Burns’ filming sites. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Where is Everyone Else Burns Filmed?

‘Everyone Else Burns’ is filmed in its entirety in England, specifically in Manchester and Cheshire. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the sitcom commenced in early May 2022 and wrapped up in June of the same year. So, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the The CW series!

Manchester, England

The shooting for many pivotal sequences of ‘Everyone Else Burns’ is lensed in Manchester, a city and metropolitan borough which is situated in England’s Greater Manchester county. In particular, the area around the Beetham Tower at 301 Deansgate in the city of Manchester serves as one of the prominent production locations. Established in 2006, the 47-storey mixed-use skyscraper appears several times in the backdrop of important scenes.

Moreover, the production team of the sitcom utilizes the facilities of Space Studios Manchester on Vaughan Street in Manchester. Home to six acoustically treated stages, the film studio complex is spread across 85,000 square feet with all the required amenities necessary for filmmakers, making it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Since the sitcom is set in Manchester, choosing to shoot it on location makes the process of shooting very authentic.

Cheshire, England

Additional portions of ‘Everyone Else Burns’ are also taped in the ceremonial county of Cheshire located in the northwestern region of England. The cast and crew members reportedly utilize the locales of the town of Northwich, making the most of its neighborhoods and streets to shoot various key portions. In addition, numerous important scenes, exteriors as well as interiors, are recorded in and around The Plaza at 139 Witton Street in Northwich. One of the biggest entertainment venues in England, The Plaza opened its doors back in 1928 and currently holds a capacity of 960 with three bars and 217 balcony seats.

Read More: Best Sitcoms on Netflix