Is Chip Hart Racing a Real Racing Team?

Joseph Kosinski’s ‘F1’ presents the story of two race drivers: Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One icon who is pulled back into the game, and Joshua Pearce, a young but misguided racing talent. The two make an unlikely team, but are united by their shared pursuit of victory. While Joshua is competing in Formula One from the very beginning of the narrative, Sonny’s story starts with a glimpse into his mellow nomadic life, which still sees its fair share of thrills in races on a smaller scale. The introductory scene provides a key insight into his psychology as well as his skill with the race car, and how both shape him to be the person he is in the present. Sonny’s racing team, Chip Hart Racing, takes the form of a viewing lens in this process, shining light on the nuances of both the protagonist and the racing world at large. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Chip Hart Racing Is a Fictional Team Which Took Part in an Actual Race

Chip Hart Racing is a fictional racing team brought to life by co-writers Ehren Kruger and Joseph Kosinski specifically for the narrative of ‘F1.’ However, a deeper look into the origins of this team reveals a rich history with roots in reality. Although Chip Hart Racing is not a presence for much of the movie’s duration, it leaves a mark at the very beginning, with the protagonist, Sonny Hayes, representing the team in the 24 Hours of Daytona event. One of the most iconic endurance races in the motorsports industry, the event tests the true limits of a race car driver. In the movie, Sonny plays a definitive role in his team’s victory. For the race, Sonny drives a Porsche 911 GT3 R, a real sports car that is featured in the movie due to a collaboration with Wright Motorsports, Porsche’s customer racing team.

Together with the creative team behind ‘F1’, Wright Motorsports brought many real competitive racing cars to the Florida race circuit. The cars were then taped as part of the intense racing sequences, bringing a touch of on-ground realism into play. Reportedly, the Chip Hart Racing version of the Porsche race car actually competed in 2024’s 24 Hours of Daytona. It represented the Wright Motorsports team, while also transforming into a medium to bring the film’s version of the race to life. With this, the crew was able to capture footage from an actual race while seamlessly integrating their fictional company into the narrative. Following the race, additional shots were lensed in the off-hours to add to the immersive process.

While Sonny, portrayed by Brad Pitt, is depicted as the driver of the race car for the 24 Hours of Daytona event, in real life, the Porsches used for the filming process were driven by Elliott Skeer, Adam Adelson, Jan Heylen, and Fred Makowiecki. However, the cars still carried the Chip Hart Racing emblem, blending fiction and reality together. The team finished seventh in their division and clinched numerous awards. For the Six Hours of The Glen racing event in 2025, the team donned the Chip Hart Racing color scheme once again, and Adelson, one of the racers, spoke about his experience: “I’m super excited to be repping the Chip Hart livery a year and a half since we participated in the movie filming at Daytona (…) I’m eager to be able to represent (the film).”

Chip Hart Racing Was Created for F1, But Has Since Become a Real Racing Team

Although Chip Hart Racing was instrumental in adding a layer of authenticity to the film, its function didn’t cease there. Porsche, in collaboration with Apple Original Films, decided to have the team participate in the 2025 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which was held in June. This marked a point of transition, where Chip Hart Racing took part in the race outside its role in the film’s storyline. However, it is still technically a creation of the original film, and its participation in the race was likely a part of the larger promotional campaign for ‘F1.’ One of the three Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R cars customized for the movie was used for the Le Mans race, and in light of the event, several figures associated with both the film and the racecar provided their unique input on the subject.

The Director Motorsports Sales at Porsche, Michael Dresier, explained the transition, stating, “We’re truly bridging fiction and reality. This was an exciting moment for both Porsche Motorsport and its fans. It was great to see Chip Hart Racing make the jump from ‘F1: The Movie’ to the racetrack when it competed at Le Mans.” Patrick Long, a former Porsche Factory Driver and an actor in the movie, added to the sentiment by saying, “From Daytona to Le Mans, it’s been incredible to watch Chip Hart Racing blossom from a fictional racing team to being a genuine competitor in international motorsport.” Chip Hart Racing has established itself as a force in its own right, enriching ‘F1’ from both inside the screen and outside.

