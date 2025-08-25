Is Sonny Hayes Based on a Real F1 Racer?

Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, ‘F1’ tells the story of Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One prodigy who comes out of an early retirement. Sonny is not alone in his pursuit of achieving victory at the highest professional level, as he is joined by Joshua Pearce, a budding talent who has yet to make himself known in the racing world. The past and present come together in their partnership, which is equal parts potent and problematic. Each race brings its own trials and tribulations, often pushing the duo past its limits. In doing so, they gradually absorb the finer details of the craft and put them to use. Despite their wildly different backgrounds, Sonny and Joshua share the same thirst for victory, which compels them to aim higher and drive faster than ever. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sonny Hayes’s Past Borrows From a Real Racing Accident

At the heart of ‘F1’ lies the journey of Sonny Hayes, who quit Formula One racing in 1993, before reentering the field in the present. While much of his character arc is penned by the writers Ehren Kruger and Joseph Kosinski, they also draw inspiration from real race car drivers who have left their mark in the industry. In particular, Sonny’s background as a survivor of a brutal racing accident is based on a harrowing near-fatal accident involving Martin Donnelly, a celebrated British racing driver. During a conversation with ‘Beyond The Grid’ podcast, actor Brad Pitt explained how his character’s origins came to be, stating, “We based Sonny’s past on Martin Donnelly’s crash. Martin was so gracious in giving us his footage and allowing us to build our character around that.”

Donnelly was also an active part of the production process, having consulted on the film on multiple occasions. In an interview with CNN, he recalled the conversation he had with Brad Pitt about stepping into the role. In particular, entering a race car and getting into the zone became a point of curiosity for the actor, and Donnelly responded by saying, “Hey Brad, if I were you, just stand at the back of the car, walk around it, touch it, just ask the car to be good to you today, pray that you’re going to be both quick and safe.” Reportedly, the team of ‘F1’ had recreated the accident for the movie, but that portion never made it to the screen. Instead, the actual footage of Donnelly’s accident was used, which the driver reasoned was an effort to express the true intensity of the event.

Martin Donnelly Had a Close Encounter With Death as a Formula One Racer

Donnelly initially began his career with the Lotus Formula One team as a test driver, before climbing the ranks and participating in the 1989 French Grand Prix. From there, he went on to compete at 15 Grand Prixs, cementing his status as one of the main figures on the playboard. However, things took a drastic turn in 1990, when the Spanish Grand Prix was held at the Jerez circuit. During a practice session on September 28, 1990, the car’s suspension failed mid-ride, causing a serious crash. Still inside his vehicle, Donnelly reportedly hit the wall at an estimated speed of 160 miles per hour. The pressure was strong enough to completely destroy the car and split its safety cell wide open, which led to Donnelly being ejected onto the live road.

Due to the accident, Donnelly sustained multiple grave injuries, including brain and lung contusions as well as multiple fractures on his legs, which nearly led to an amputation. Following his hospitalization, the condition went from bad to worse, and he was ultimately placed in a medically induced coma as his organs started to fail, with his heart stopping twice over the course of his treatment. Fortunately, Donnelly survived and eventually could walk again due to extensive surgeries and physiotherapy. However, the accident took a toll on both his mind and body. When Donnelly gave racing another try in 1993, his injuries, coupled with a lingering sense of self-doubt, meant that his career as a Formula One racer was over.

Sonny Has a Different Trajectory Than His Real-Life Counterpart

While Sonny’s past directly borrows from Donnelly’s, there are some major differences between the two. While both drivers had their accident during the Spanish Grand Prix, the movie’s iteration of the event takes place in 1993, as opposed to its real-life analogue, which was held in 1990. Additionally, the aftermath of the accidents is another significant point of divergence. Following his exit from Formula One, Donnelly participated in a number of championship series and club events such as the Formula Classic in 1995 and the Elise Trophy in 2007. While this aligns with the journey of his movie counterpart, with Sonny participating in smaller races such as the 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race, he eventually returns to Formula One racing as a part of APXGP.

In real life, Donnelly has not returned as a Formula One driver since 1990 but has been active as a driver and a behind-the-scenes expert. In 2008, he served as the Driver Development Director for Comtec Racing. Following this, he was appointed the driver representative on the FIA stewards panel for several F1 Grand Prix, including the 2012 and 2013 Canadian Grand Prix. Donnelly is also the creator of the Donnelly Track Academy, which specialises in Lotus trackday events and racing services in Norfolk. Additionally, the company also conducts performance driving tuition, creating a platform for racing enthusiasts. This stands in stark contrast with the events of ‘F1,’ wherein Sonny takes on a nomadic lifestyle following his accident, and largely remains an elusive figure in the industry.

As such, while Brad Pitt’s character is deeply informed by a real-life incident, there are also clear elements of fiction to it, and a combination of both helps Sonny come to life. His past provides some much-needed context to his present psychology and the restrictions he often places on himself. In charting Sonny’s transformative journey, the creators go beyond just recreating history while exhibiting sensitivity towards Donnelly as a survivor who has inspired thousands of people with his words and actions. During his interview with CNN, the driver described his complex feelings regarding his importance to the narrative. On the one hand, he felt honored to be a part of the movie, but he also contemplated his legacy and the idea of being known for a car crash. He described the film’s portrayal of things as a reality check, which all the more cements it as a creative effort grounded in realism.

Read More: Is On Swift Horses Based on a True Story?