Fab 5: Where Are LeBron James’ High School Teammates Now?

Through Peacock’s biographical film ‘Shooting Stars,’ viewers get an insight into the early years of LeBron James’ career and the friends of the basketball icon that played a significant role in him becoming a respected figure in the field. Known as the “Fab 5,” the group acted like a well-oiled machine in the court and helped their high school achieve much success. Naturally, people are pretty eager to know what LeBron’s friends are up to these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Where is Dru “Lil Dru” Joyce III Now?

As of writing, Dru Joyce III, more often referred to as Lil Dru, serves as the Assistant Head Coach of Duquesne Dukes, the men’s basketball team of Duquesne University. He works alongside Keith Dambrot, who was the coach of the “Fab 5” during the initial period of their high school years and is portrayed in the Peacock movie by Dermot Mulroney. He is quite close to his father, Dru Joyce II, and brother Cameron Joyce. Dru is happily married to Lanae Joyce, having celebrated their 10th anniversary in August 2022. The two are proud parents of two daughters and a son.

Where is Willie McGee Now?

From June 2015 to July 2022, Willie McGee was the Director of Athletics for his alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. However, he gave up the position to join the LeBron James Family Foundation as a We Are Family Coach/ AD of IPS. Additionally, Willie is the CEO of The Dale Program, a company dedicated to helping children in need. Around August 2022, Willie lost his brother Illya McGee, and it is a loss he continues to grieve. Presently, he is married to his wife Sara, and the couple has two children, with their youngest, Illya Richard Duboise McGee, being born on February 25, 2021.

Where is Sian Cotton Now?

Let’s now talk about Sian Cotton, who went on play football for the Ohio State University after school. However, he soon realized that his heart belonged to the music industry; hence he gave up his life as an athlete to create rap music. For the “NBA 2K14” video game, he decided to send his own track, which came to the attention of LeBron, who was one of the executives related to the project. The result was Sian’s music being used in the game and his song, “Almost Home,” becoming a hit.

Sian is presently a Representative for HR Mezcal, a position he has retained since July 2012. He is also a proud father to a daughter and son, the latter of whom is following in his father’s footsteps and developing skills in baseball, basketball, and football. Meanwhile, his daughter turned 17 in March 2023. The musician also seems to be happy in a loving relationship and is enjoying life to the fullest.

Where is Romeo Travis Now?

We are pretty excited to talk about Romeo Travis, who was active on the basketball court as recently as 2021, having played for Limoges CSP from 2020 to 2021. Since October 2021, he has been serving as Assistant Basketball Coach for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, working alongside his former coach Dru Joyce II. As for his personal life, the basketball expert is married to Shay Travis and is a proud father of a son and three daughters.

