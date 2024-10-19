Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ offers a glimpse into the glamorous lives of four Bollywood wives as they navigate friendships, family, and stardom. In the third season, the “OG Bollywood Wives” met three of their contemporaries from Delhi, sparking both competition and camaraderie. The season was filled with undercurrents of rivalry and friendliness as the women subtly vied for attention. They all took a vacation to Mauritius together, where they bonded and got to know one another better. Each group later hosted the other in their respective cities, showcasing the best of their lifestyles while playfully hinting at why their city—and themselves—stood out.

Maheep Kapoor is a Pillar of Strength for Her Family

Maheep Kapoor became closely connected to the Hindi film industry after marrying actor and producer Sanjay Kapoor in 1998. Before this, she studied fashion and jewelry design in Australia and had dabbled in acting and modeling, though her acting career was short-lived after her film was shelved. Maheep then shifted her focus to other aspects of life, prioritizing her two children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. With Shanaya aspiring to be an actress, Maheep is deeply involved in her daughter’s career. She also manages two business ventures—Satyani Fine Jewels with Shravan Satyani and Karan Johar’s jewelry brand, Tyaani.

Thanks to the popularity of her reality TV series, Maheep has become a star in her own right, promoting leading brands like Urban Company, Nykaa, and Soch on her social media platforms. A favorite among audiences, Maheep stands out with her confident and youthful personality. Despite facing challenges such as her family contracting COVID-19 and being diagnosed with diabetes in the same year, Maheep has remained resilient, continuously inspiring others with her strength and determination.

Seema Kiran Sajdeh is Taking Her Fashion Label to Great Heights

Seema Sajdeh is a true example of a woman who has gracefully and beautifully reinvented herself over the years. Born and raised in Delhi, she married Bollywood actor Sohail Khan in 1998, and together they built a family with two sons—Nirvaan Khan, born in 2000, and Yohan Khan, born in 2011. In the first season of the reality TV series, Seema hinted that her marriage was unconventional and that she and Sohail were not on the best of terms. In May 2022, they filed for divorce, which has since been finalized.

Seema briefly moved to the Worli area of Mumbai, India, to distance herself from her old life but returned to Bandra in Mumbai, India, to provide comfort and stability for her sons. A successful fashion designer, Seema now runs her brand, Why Label, which specializes in modern designs and is popular in Bollywood circles. She works tirelessly to keep her business relevant and aims to elevate it to greater heights. She has also started dating Vikram Ahuja, whom she was engaged to once. The two of them are taking things slow and have not publicly spoken about their relationship.

Bhavana Pandey is Committed to Many Entrepreneurial and Familial Endeavors

Bhavana Pandey has made significant strides since her debut in reality TV. She married Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey on January 17, 1998, and welcomed their first daughter, Ananya Pandey, in October the same year. In 2004, their second daughter, Rysa Pandey, was born. Her house in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai, India, is a haven and holds special memories for all of them. Bhavana has always been driven to work for herself. Before marriage, she completed her graduation from SRCC, Delhi University, and worked as an air hostess for a year.

She later ventured into the fashion industry and co-founded the clothing brand LoveGen in 2018 with Nandita Mahtani and Dolly Sidhwani. Bhavana and her husband also run Bollywood Electric, an event management company that organizes stage shows across India. As Ananya’s career in the Hindi film industry has flourished, Bhavana has taken on the role of a “momager,” supporting her daughter through various stages of her career. Known for her grounded and sharp personality, Bhavana values everything life has given her. With 471k Instagram followers, she continues to leave a lasting impression on her audience.

Neelam Kothari Soni’s Jewelry Business is Thriving Even Today

Neelam Kothari Soni is a Bollywood actress, a successful jewelry designer, and an enterprising interior designer. She was raised in Hong Kong before making her Bollywood debut in 1984 with ‘Jawaani.’ Over the years, she starred in popular films like ‘Ghar Ka Chiraag’ and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain.’ She was briefly married to Rishi Sethia, but after their divorce, she married actor Sameer Soni in 2011. The couple adopted their daughter, Ahana, in 2013. After taking a hiatus from the entertainment world, she made a comeback in 2023 with her role in the popular TV series ‘Made in Heaven.’ They live together in Mumbai, India, balancing family life and their professional commitments.

Her family has a background in jewelry design, and she launched her own brand, Neelam Jewels, in 2001. She opened her first showroom in Mumbai in 2004, and in 2011, her store, Neelam Kothari Fine Jewels, was inaugurated in the same city. She has now expanded to New York as well and caters to many high-profile clients across the globe. With the success of her reality TV series, Neelam is an unmissable face in any glamorous event, and fans have admired her graceful transition into her new era. With about 1 million followers on Instagram, one can assess how loved and adored she is.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is Balancing the Role of a Mother and a Businesswoman

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, born to Bollywood legends Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in September 1980, grew up in the heart of the Hindi film industry. While studying at the American Intercontinental University in London, she met Bharat Sahni, and after a four-year courtship, they married in 2006. The couple welcomed their daughter, Samara Sahni, in 2011. Though Riddhima initially dreamed of becoming an actor, life led her in a different direction. She later launched her own jewelry line, R Jewelry, where she serves as the Creative Head, showcasing her flair for design and creativity.

Riddhima has built a fulfilling life in New Delhi, India, where she is an active member of her community. From attending glamorous events to being a dedicated mother to her teenage daughter, Samara, she balances it all with grace. Passionate about yoga, Riddhima frequently practices with a close-knit circle to refine her craft. Recently, she has been contributing to Live Smart Journal, offering parenting tips and insights to readers. Her ability to manage her various roles so gracefully inspires many, solidifying her status as an icon.

Shalini Passi is Dedicated to Her Philanthropic Commitments

As revealed in the season, Shalini Passi is a multifaceted woman who excels in various fields. She is an art collector, patron, philanthropist, and artist, highly regarded in the realms of art, fashion, and design. At just 20 years old, she married Sanjay Passi, chairman of PASCO Group, and together, they built a stunning home in the prestigious Golf Links area of New Delhi, India. Shalini is deeply passionate about her pursuits, and her commitment to giving back drives her philanthropic efforts. She is notably involved with UNICEF’s Champions of Children program, among other initiatives.

Recently, Shalini Passi launched MASH, a digital platform that bridges architecture, art, craft, design, and fashion, aimed at supporting emerging young artists from India. This initiative is part of her broader vision through the Shalini Passi Foundation, which organizes events, talks, exhibitions, and gatherings to foster artistic dialogue and collaboration. She has also been a member of the Khoj Advisory Board since 2012 and continues to patronize the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. A connoisseur of various art forms, Shalini enjoys singing and dancing and has an impeccable taste for art. Her home, adorned with an impressive collection of valuable artworks from around the world, reflects her refined aesthetic and passion for creativity.

Kalyani Saha Chawla’s Professional Hunger is Still Driving Her

Kalyani Saha Chawla has built a long and successful career across various industries, establishing herself as a prominent figure in marketing and luxury branding. She was previously married to Vishal Chawla, with whom she shares a daughter, Tahira Tara Chawla. Though they are no longer married, they maintain a cordial relationship and co-parent their daughter. Born and raised in Kolkata, India, Kalyani began her professional journey with the Oberoi Group in their sales and marketing team. Her career took a significant leap when she joined Christian Dior India as their Vice-President of Marketing and Communications, and from there, her success only continued to grow.

Kalyani co-founded the successful global brand Lulu & Sky, solidifying her presence in the fashion industry. She has also launched her own ventures, such as Rezon Luxury Silverware, and her design show in 2022 was featured in Architectural Digest, attracting numerous patrons. With a keen eye for fashion, Kalyani credits her refined taste to her mother and grandmother, who introduced her to high fashion at a young age. An art connoisseur, Kalyani’s passion for luxury has been a driving force in her impressive career.

