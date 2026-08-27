‘Fargo’ Renewed for Season 6 at FX

FX has renewed the black comedy crime anthology series ‘Fargo’ for its sixth season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Creator Noah Hawley will be back as showrunner. Filming will take place in Texas, where Season 5 was also filmed. A date for production start will be revealed soon. Season 6 will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the investigation into John F. Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas. No cast members have been revealed yet.

‘Fargo’ takes inspiration from the world that the Coen brothers, Joel and Ethan Coen, created in the 1996 cult classic movie ‘Fargo,’ starring Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare, and Harve Presnell. Season 5 follows Dorothy “Dot” Lyon (Juno Temple), who tackles a masked kidnapper duo that breaks into her home in Minnesota, escapes, then returns home, and then denies the entire situation altogether to police deputies Indira Olmstead (Richa Moorjani) and Witt Farr (Lamorne Morris). The secret regarding her skills lies with Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) of Fargo, North Dakota.

As the plot proceeds, Dot’s past is revealed, which shows how she was abused by Tillman, whose family took Dot, a juvenile delinquent, in when she was 15. Her original name was Nadine Bump. At that time, Roy was married to Linda (Kari Matchett), whom he regularly abused. When Linda wasn’t around, Roy targeted Nadine. Linda is revealed to be dead and buried on Roy’s ranch. The man married Nadine, who ran away two years later, changed her name to Dorothy, and started a new life, marrying Wayne (David Rysdahl).

However, during a committee meeting at her daughter Scotty’s (Sienna King) high school, Dot tases a police officer, which lands her name in the police database, which Roy discovers. He then sends the kidnappers to bring Dot back to him so that he can teach her a lesson. Realizing Roy won’t stop till he gets her, Dot goes back to Fargo, North Dakota, to end things once and for all. Season 5 culminates in a battle on Roy’s ranch. The series ends with Roy being arrested by the FBI after his son, Gator (Joe Keery), turns against him for abandoning him, while Dot makes peace with the immortal sin-eater Ole Munch, one of the kidnappers Roy sent to get Dot.

We can expect a new cast for Season 6 because, as stated above, it will feature a new story set against a very controversial backdrop.

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