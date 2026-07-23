John Travolta & Susan Sarandon to Reportedly Star in Kenny Ortega’s ‘The Jolliest Bunch’

Hollywood royalty John Travolta and Susan Sarandon are coming together for the first time for a Holiday feature that aims to provide the viewers with a healthy dose of holiday cheer to prepare us for the unhinged season ahead and remind us of the moments that make all the chaos worth it. ‘The Jolliest Bunch,’ to be directed by Kenny Ortega, will feature Travolta and Sarandon in the lead roles. Danny Pellegrino wrote the script. Filming will take place in Los Angeles starting this October.

The plot synopsis is as follows: For many families, the holiday season is- quite frankly-unhinged. Whether that involves inappropriately improvised monologues at the children’s Christmas pageant, gifts that land someone in the emergency room, or just sitting through the emotional rollercoaster of a Hallmark movie marathon, the holidays are a chaotic and magical time. And nobody knows this better than Danny Pellegrino. For Danny, the holidays are always accompanied by both merriment and mayhem. And like the gay Ghost of Christmas Past, he’s here to take you on a nostalgic trip through his most festive memories in a collection of stories that are heartfelt, hilarious, and (unfortunately) true. So grab your favorite winter beverage, snuggle up by the crackling fireplace, and turn up the holiday tunes from the pop diva of your choosing.

Honorary Palme d’Or recipient John Travolta, the star of cult classics like ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Saturday Night Fever,’ and ‘Grease,’ was recently seen in Randall Emmett’s heist drama ‘High Rollers,’ AKA ‘Cash Out 2,’ and his own feature directorial ‘Propeller: One-Way Night Coach,’ an adventure drama. In his upcoming slate, Travolta has ‘Cash Out 3,’ AKA ‘The Gentleman Thief,’ which will be released on the 28th this month, Christopher J. Scott’s sci-fi horror feature ‘Ed,’ about a sentient crash test dummy seeking vengeance, which will arrive on Oct 2, 2026, and Roland Joffé’s historical drama ‘November 1963,’ which focuses on the 48 hours leading up to the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy, and will arrive this year.

Academy and BAFTA-winning veteran actress Susan Sarandon is known for her performances in Tim Robbins’s ‘Dead Man Walking,’ Louis Malle’s ‘Atlantic City,’ Ridley Scott’s ‘Thelma & Louise,’ Chris Columbus’s ‘Stepmom,’ and Ron Shelton’s ‘Bull Durham,’ to name a few. Lately, we saw her star in the Netflix movies ‘Nonnas,’ alongside Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, and Drea de Matteo, and ‘The Six Triple Eight,’ directed by Tyler Perry, about an all-black, all-women battalion during WWII. We will next see Saradon in Zach Woods’s drama ‘The Accompanist’ and Andrea Pallaoro’s romantic feature ‘The Echo Chamber.’

Kenny Ortega’s directorial credits include ‘Pretty in Pink,’ ‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ and the ‘High School Musical’ trilogy.

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