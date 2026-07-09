Hilary Swank, Jim Carrey, and Jennifer Connelly to Reportedly Star in Daryl Wein’s ‘Power Play’

Hollywood veterans Hilary Swank, Jim Carrey, and Jennifer Connelly have reportedly been roped in for an upcoming drama titled ‘Power Play,’ based on the Enron Scandal. Daryl Wein will direct. Filming will take place in Los Angeles starting this October.

In the booming 1990s, Enron is celebrated as one of America’s most innovative companies, transforming itself from a regional energy provider into a Wall Street powerhouse. Behind the soaring stock price, however, executives use deceptive accounting schemes, hidden debt, and fraudulent partnerships to create the illusion of endless growth. As employees and investors pour their savings into the company, a handful of analysts, journalists, and whistleblowers begin uncovering the truth, which finally becomes public in 2001. When the deception collapses, Enron’s bankruptcy becomes one of the largest corporate scandals in history, destroying fortunes, careers, and public trust while exposing widespread corruption at the highest levels of business.

Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank, who won millions of hearts with her performances in ‘Boys Don’t Cry,’ ‘Million Dollar Baby,’ and ‘P. S. I Love You,’ was last seen as adult Melissa in Season 3 of Paramount+’s ‘Yellowjackets.’ Before that, we saw her in ‘Ordinary Angels,’ ‘The Good Mother,’ and the crime drama series ‘Alaska Daily.’ She will be back as Melissa in Season 4 of ‘Yellowjackets,’ the final season, which arrives this year.

Two-time Golden Globe winner Jim Carrey may be known for his comedic performances, but movies like ‘The Truman Show,’ ‘Man on the Moon,’ ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,’ and ‘The Number 23’ prove his might as an actor with range. His latest movies are ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3,’ in which he played Dr. Robotnik. The character will be back in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4,’ which will be released on March 19, 2027. An untitled ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ sequel movie is also in development, with Carrey expected to return as the Grinch.

Academy Award-winner Jennifer Connelly provided us with compelling performances in ‘A Beautiful Mind,’ ‘House of Sand and Fog,’ ‘Requiem for a Dream,’ ‘Dark City,’ and ‘Blood Diamond.’ Her portrayal of Alicia Nash, wife of mathematician John Nash, in ‘A Beautiful Mind’ won her the Oscar. Her recent roles include Melanie Cavill in AMC’s ‘Snowpiercer,’ Daniela Vargas Dessen in Apple TV+’s ‘Dark Matter,’ and Lucy in Alice Englert’s dark comedy movie ‘Bad Behaviour.’ The first episode of Season 2 of ‘Dark Matter’ will arrive on August 28, 2026. We will also see her in a new Apple TV+ show titled ‘Safe Houses,’ a crime thriller drama series currently undergoing production.

Daryl Wein’s directorial credits include ‘Something from Tiffany’s,’ ‘How It Ends,’ ‘White Rabbit,’ ‘Consumed,’ and ‘Lola Versus.’

Read More: Joel Edgerton’s ‘Trigger Point’ Starts Filming in New York and New Jersey in November