Farmer Wants a Wife Couples: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

‘The Farmer Wants a Wife’ is a popular Australian reality television series that first premiered on the Nine Network in 2007. The show is based on a format that originated in the UK, where it was known as ‘Farmer Wants a Wife.’ The premise of the show is simple: a group of single farmers who are looking for love are matched up with a group of potential partners, who are typically city-dwellers interested in a rural lifestyle.

Over the course of the series, the farmers get to know the women through a series of dates and challenges, with the ultimate goal of finding a compatible partner with whom they can start a relationship. The show has become a beloved fixture of Australian television, with its heartwarming and often humorous moments and its focus on the challenges and joys of rural life. It’s been quite some time since the couples appeared on the show. Let’s find out all the couples who made it since the first season.

Where are Chris Newsome and Kim Tierney Now?

‘The Farmer Wants a Wife’ has become a hugely popular show in Australia thanks to its heartwarming and entertaining format. One of the reasons for its success is the fact that several couples have found true love on the show, including Chris Newsome and Kim Tierney, who met in the very first season. Despite the odds being against them, the Tamworth farmer and disability worker connected from the very beginning and ended up being the first couple to marry on the show. Their wedding was even filmed for season two, and they now have two children together – a son named Corbin and a daughter named Charlotte.

Where are Rob Hodges and Jo Fincham Now?

Joanna Fincham and Rob Hodges are a couple who met on the Australian dating show Farmer Wants a Wife in 2008 and fell in love. They now have three children and are living happily on a farm in South Australia. Despite never having imagined living on a farm and having a family, Jo says she could never go back to city living. She fell in love with Rob’s profile video before the show, where he expressed his desire for a family, and now they have one.

Jo is now an author and founder of a holistic health space. She believes that meeting Rob on the show saved her life. Jo and Rob’s story is a real-life fairytale that demonstrates the transformative power of love and finding your soulmate. She is the owner and creator of the Nourish Nook. The author is also a Reformer Pilates Instructor and a Yin Yoga Teacher. Rob, on the other hand, has continued his work at his farm.

Where are Damian Atkins and Rachael Peynenborg Now?

Damian Atkins and Rachael Peynenborg met on the third season of the Australian dating show Farmer Wants a Wife in 2009 and hit it off right away. They have been together ever since and now have three children. In 2011, Rachael underwent an emergency C-section to deliver their first child, Harvey Richard, after a long and difficult labor. Despite the challenging start, they persevered in their relationship and eventually tied the knot in 2016.

Damian and Rachael’s love story is another example of how the show has brought people together and helped them find their soulmates. Their journey has not been without its challenges, but their commitment to each other and their family has helped them overcome any obstacles that have come their way. Not much is known about the pair as they lead a private life and has kept their personal life under wraps.

Where are Scott Warby & Clare Spark Now?

Scott Warby and Clare Spark met on the Australian dating show ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ and continued to date long-distance after filming ended. Despite living in different cities, they made an effort to see each other every other weekend and maintained a strong connection. After nine months of dating, Scott proposed to Clare, and they eventually tied the knot. Today, the couple resides on their Mungindi property and has two children. As Scott and Clare lead a private life, little information is available about their personal lives and their relationship outside of their appearance on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife.’

Where are Brad Crane & Stacie Marmion Now?

Brad Crane, a cattle farmer from Lithgow, joined the fourth season of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ for a fun experience, but he never expected to find love. However, he met Stacie Marmion on the show, and they began dating after filming ended. Brad proposed to Stacie six months later, and the couple eventually tied the knot. They now have three daughters, Darcie, Bobbie, and Frankie, and their love story is another example of how the show has helped people find their soulmates. Despite Brad’s initial intentions of simply having fun on the show, fate had other plans for him and Stacie, and their journey is a testament to the power of love and the unexpected twists and turns that life can bring.

Read More: Landon Heaton From Farmer Wants A Wife: Everything We Know