Where is Fay Brezel From Jewish Matchmaking Now?

If there’s one thing nobody can deny, it’s the fact that Netflix’s ‘Jewish Matchmaking‘ lives up to not only its title but also its parent production by being the perfect blend of cozy, fun, and cringy. After all, apart from delving into the age-old process of shidduch (or arranged marriages), it even shines a light upon the realities of Judaism as members try to balance tradition with modernity. Amongst those to thus feature in this original series to help navigate the same was Fay Brezel — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Fay Brezel’s Jewish Matchmaking Journey

From the moment Fay first came across our screens with her bright smile, hopeful eyes, and vibrant demeanor, she made it evident she is as perfectly independent as she is devoutly Orthodox. That’s because she may cover her head, shoulders, knees, toes while devoting most of her life to faith, yet she’s also an entrepreneur with an unbudging passion for health and wellness. It hence comes as no surprise the first thing on this 28-year-old Flatbush, New York, native’s criteria list for a partner was for him to understand her aspirations, all the while sharing similar values.

In fact, when it comes to her future husband, Fay admitted she’s looking for a man who “embodies being a ‘frum’ Jew as much as I do,” if not more, meaning she wanted God to be his priority. So, of course, even the thought of engaging in physical touch in any way, shape, or form with a potential suitor before marriage was out of the question — no holding hands either. She actually admitted that these restrictions are “there to benefit us, guiding us toward a purposeful, meaningful, and fulfilling life” rather than one centered around attention, options, and selfish desires.

That’s why matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom paired Fay up with fellow Orthodox Jew Shaya Rosenberg, only for them to immediately hit it off thanks to the latter’s easy-going persona. The truth is this duo seemed almost 100% compatible on paper and clearly liked one another to such an extent they went on three relatively quick dates without any outside opinions/pressure. However, the latter then decided to have an honest conversation with her about their level of religiousness before calling it quits – he liked her, yet he knew for a fact they weren’t on the same page.

Where is Fay Brezel Now?

From what we can tell, Fay was obviously disappointed with how she and Shaya ended, but she also saw it as a blessing in disguise as it indicated there could be something better for her in the cards. Whatever or whoever it may be seemingly hasn’t entered her life as of writing, especially as it appears as if she’s currently simply dedicating herself to her work as well as her God. After all, this Licensed Mental Health Counselor is the founder of OKclarity, the first online mental health and wellness directory that helps clients from across the world find the right Jewish professionals for them.

Therapists, Psychiatrists, Nutritionists, Coaches, her database includes them all to ensure both patients and professionals have a platform where their voice is not only heard but discovered by others who probably need to hear it most. Plus, we should mention that Fay is technically even a published author – she released ‘Grow with the Flow: A Therapeutic Coloring Book’ in early 2022, which, as the name suggests, is a 120-page guided coloring book and personal growth workbook.

