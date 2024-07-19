CBS’ FBI: International Season 4 Starts Filming in Hungary and Austria This Month

No time to rest for the Fly Team! The filming of the fourth season of CBS’ police procedural ‘FBI: International’ is gearing up to start in Hungary and Austria this month. Matt Olmstead continues to serve as the showrunner of the series created by Derek Haas and Dick Wolf. The action crime show is undergoing major cast changes ahead of this installment, leaving fans speculating about the future of the Fly Team.

The third season finale depicts the Fly Team operating in Norway and disobeying orders to rescue Angela Cassidy, Scott’s mom, from a Russian prison. Learning that she is not who they presumed to be, the team nevertheless goes ahead with the rescue of Tess, culminating in a firefight that leaves them in hot water with the foreign minister. Tess’ wrist tattoo, given to her by Angela, turns out to be a code that Tate uses to crack open the agent’s trove of intel. With a little pull from Smitty, the Fly Team is let off the hook. It is then discovered that Special Agent Scott has gone on the run with his mother to Alaska, with the team wiping records of their location and letting them be.

The fourth season’s cast will have significant alterations compared to the past. Luke Kleintank decided to conclude his portrayal of Scott, wanting to give more time to his family. “This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life,” said Kleintank in a statement. “I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons,” he added.

In the final episodes of season 3, Teri Polo and Colin Donnell joined the show, and the two will continue to feature in the new installment. Jesse Lee Soffer from ‘Chicago P.D.’ will be filling Kleintank’s shoes and stepping into the Fly Team as a new character. Other series regulars, including Eva-Jane Willis as Megan ‘Smitty’ Garretson, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, and Christina Wolfe as Special Agent Amanda Tate, are expected to return.

Lying in the Eastern Alps, Austria has hosted the shooting of movies and shows such as ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Extraction II,’ Netflix’s ‘The Recruit,’ and HBO’s ‘The Regime.’ The Central European country of Hungary is a filming location for productions like ‘Homeland,’ Marvel’s ‘Black Widow,’ and ‘6 Underground.’

