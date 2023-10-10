FBI Most Wanted Season 5 to Kick Off Filming in New York in Early 2024

The anticipation is building for the fifth season of CBS’ ‘FBI: Most Wanted,’ which is scheduled to begin filming in early 2024 in New York. This hit series follows the compelling narrative of a specialized team within the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, dedicated to capturing and tracking down some of the most dangerous offenders on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. With its thrilling action sequences, high-stakes storylines, and the added dimension of personal narratives from the team members, the new season promises to deliver an exhilarating and captivating viewing experience.

Created by René Balcer, this crime drama series has garnered significant acclaim, as evidenced by its renewal for both its fourth and fifth seasons in May 2022. Balcer is a highly accomplished writer and producer who has made substantial contributions to some of the most prominent productions in the entertainment industry. His notable works include ‘Law & Order True Crime,’ ‘Above the Drowning Sea,’ and ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent.’ His excellence in the field has been recognized with a Primetime Emmy win for ‘Law & Order‘ in the Outstanding Drama Series category in 1997. He has also received six other nominations in the same category over the years.

Fans of the series will be delighted to learn that most of the main cast from the fourth season will be returning to continue portraying their roles. Roxy Sternberg is set to revive her beloved character Special Agent Sheryll Barnes and Keisha Castle-Hughes will also be returning as Special Agent Hana Gibson. However, there is news that Alexa Davalos will not be featured as Special Agent Kristin Gaines in the fifth season. While the specific reason for her departure remains unclear, reports indicate that all discussions regarding her exit were conducted amicably. In addition, Julian McMahon, YaYa Gosselin, and Kellan Lutz will also be making their return for the fifth season. Dick Wolf, a trailblazer in the world of procedural drama in entertainment and the co-creator of ‘FBI,’ on which ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ is based, will be partaking in the project in the capacity of an executive producer.

New York’s diverse and dynamic backdrop has played a significant role in enhancing the narrative of the previous seasons and the fifth season will follow in the same steps. While the exact filming locations have yet to be finalized, fans can anticipate seeing some recurring spots from previous seasons, such as Queens College’s Margaret Kiely Hall, which serves as the FBI team’s Newark office, as well as various locations in Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Rockland County, and Westchester County. New York City has long been a favorite among filmmakers due to its vibrant energy and accessibility, and several recent TV shows like ‘Severance‘ and ‘Westworld‘ have also benefited from the city’s versatility as a filming location.

The fifth season of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ has been much-awaited by fans, who were initially expecting it to air in the fall of 2023. However, due to the delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, both the writing and filming schedules have been pushed back by a few months. As a result, viewers can now expect the new season’s premiere in the fall of 2024, granted that the shooting of the same will begin once the actors’ strike concludes.

