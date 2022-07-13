FBoy Island’s Louise Barnard: Everything We Know

The dating show ‘FBoy Island’, created by Elan Gale, has 26 male participants vying for the lead women’s love and affection. The reality show‘s premise is distinctive because just three women are participating and they are searching for true love in a stunning setting with coastlines and beaches. Among the men, half of them are the nice guys looking for true love while the others are self-proclaimed Fboys who are only there for the prize money. The women must make sure they choose the proper men for themselves while the men try to court them.

Each season, three gorgeous women are invited to try their luck at finding lasting relationships on the show. Season 2 followed the journey of the immensely bright and youthful Louise Barnard, who established a very enduring presence on the show. Because so many viewers appreciated her appearance in the show, they are also interested in learning more about the TV star. If you’re eager to know everything about Louise Barnard, here’s what we found out!

Louise Barnard’s Background

Louise is a 25-year-old who celebrates her birthday on January 2. She is an outgoing and creative woman who grew up in a small town called Onekama in Michigan with her family. Louise graduated from Onekama High School in 2015, where she was the National Honor Society president, class salutatorian, and cheerleading captain.

She then went on to do her Bachelors in Psychology from the University of Michigan which she completed in 2019. In 2019 she moved out of her family hometown for better career prospects but she does like to return to her old stomping grounds in Onekama whenever she can.

Louise Barnard’s Profession

Louise used her spare time while attending university to participate in a variety of extracurricular activities and events to broaden her experience. She collaborated with collegiate fashion groups like SHEI Magazine and NOiR Runway Fashion, which focus on helping minority students. She started working as a full-time content creator, YouTuber, and social media influencer after completing her degree at the university.

She also moved to Miami, Florida to further her career and venture into the field of modeling. As a content creator and influencer, she posts various videos related to fashion, makeup, try-on hauls, hairstyles, thrifting, self-care, and even some tutorials on content creation. In order to build her impact, she collaborates with smaller Michigan enterprises to promote both their goods and those of larger companies. Through honest reviews, she hopes to guide customers to the highest-quality products. The multi-talented girl also goes by the name of Loua Lush when she produces and releases her original songs which include “Baby Blue”, “Vitamin C”, “Tease”, to name a few.

Louise was invited to join the show when a casting director discovered she is a model after looking through her Instagram photos. She benefited the most from ‘FBoy Island’ since she learned how such shows are made and how the filming process works. Speaking with People, she explained why she decided to participate in the show. She did it because she was determined to quit falling for the wrong guys, and roasting some Fboys on national television seemed more amusing and interesting to her.

Louise Barnard’s Boyfriend

Louise interestingly was in a new relationship while she was being offered the reality show. She was thus reluctant to join it and preferred to see where the relationship would develop instead. But he eventually revealed his true colors and treated her horribly. As a result, when asked to make a final decision, she accepted the show without hesitation.

As the show progressed, Louise could be seen going on dates with quite a few guys including Benedict, Mercedes, and Kyland. Yet, she was particularly seen to be connecting the most with Benedict throughout the show. However, the status of their relationship after returning from the show is yet to be confirmed publicly. She has been keeping her personal and dating life under the wraps as she can be only seen to focus on her modeling and content creation career.

Read More: FBoy Island’s Tamaris Sepulveda: Everything We Know