Where Was FBoy Island Season 2 Filmed?

For the past few years, dating shows have been gaining more and more prominence on streaming platforms and ‘FBoy Island’ is one of them. Created by Elan Gale, the reality show revolves around three women who have to distinguish between “the nice guys” and “the players” in order to find the man of their dreams and win the grand cash prize at the end of the season. In season 2, which is hosted by Nikki Glaser again, three ladies — Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda — must navigate the dating pool of 26 bachelors, of whom half are in the show for a serious relationship while the other half are only in it for the money.

With the beautiful backdrop of the beach and ocean, romance and steamy chemistry are a given between the contestants throughout the series. This is the reason why a majority of the dating shows, including this show’s inaugural season, are taped on islands or beachside resorts. So, are you wondering about the filming site of ‘FBoy Islands’ season 2? In that case, you might be interested in what we know!

FBoy Island Season 2 Filming Locations

‘FBoy Island’ season 2 was filmed in Mexico, specifically in the state of Baja California Sur. The principal photography for the dating show’s sophomore iteration seemingly commenced in February 2022 and wrapped up in early March of the same year. Occupying the southern half of the Baja California Peninsula, Baja California Sur is situated on a narrow peninsula that is bordered to the west by the Pacific Ocean. With scenic and gorgeous beaches in the state, the filming crew was right to choose this as the production location for the second season of the series. Now, let us take you through the specific locations that appear in ‘FBoy Island’ season 2!

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

To tape all the pivotal sequences for the sophomore round of ‘FBoy Island,’ the production team set up camp in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It appears that the cast and crew utilized one of the resorts in the resort corridor, which is home to a wide range of hotels, resorts, and tourist attractions. Some of the expansive and high-end resorts in the corridor are Waldorf Astoria Pedregal, One&Only Palmilla, Las Ventanas al Paraiso (Rosewood Resort), and Esperanza (Auberge Resort), to name a few.

Cabo San Lucas is popular among tourists for its gorgeous beaches, the sea arch El Arco de Cabo San Lucas, scuba diving, and marine life. Thus, the resort city has become a significant tourist destination with a number of sites of attraction and interest built on the coast. In addition, thanks to its picturesque landscape, Cabo San Lucas makes for an ideal filming site for several movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones that have utilized the locales of the city are ‘Troy,’ ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,’ ‘The Heartbreak Kid,’ and ‘One Bad Trip.’

